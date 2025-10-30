Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Pedro Sánchez, during this morning's appearance and on the Falcon with sunglasses Agencias

And President Pedro Sánchez Put on His Glasses

The Senate appearance provided an unusual image of Sánchez reviewing his notes

M. S.

Madrid

Thursday, 30 October 2025, 10:50

Comenta

During the questioning by the first party, UPN, which inquired in the 'Koldo commission' of the Senate, the Prime Minister made an unusual gesture: he put on his glasses to review the notes he had prepared over the past few days with his team - the cabinet and the Secretary of State for Communication. This is an image rarely seen of him, not common in his parliamentary interventions or party events. Dressed in a blue suit and one of his usual green ties, Pedro Sánchez surprised by donning horn-rimmed glasses to read some of the notes before him.

It has been more common to see the head of the Government with sunglasses. In fact, in the photo album of La Moncloa, the series taken shortly after he arrived, following the ousting of Mariano Rajoy in the vote of no confidence, still endures. In it, he sported Ray-Bans on his first official flight as the country's leader. This image, shared on Twitter, sparked comparisons to a couple of John F. Kennedy aboard Air Force One, amidst both support and jest.

