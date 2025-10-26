The President's Final Steps

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Sunday, 26 October 2025, 07:55 Comenta Share

It is evident that the President of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, has been living on the edge for a year, ever since the tragic flood on October 29th claimed 229 lives and devastated much of the province of Valencia. During this time, he has shown a resilience comparable only to that of Pedro Sánchez, with an astonishing ability to navigate all the adverse circumstances he has faced.

However, despite the many obstacles he has managed to avoid, Mazón's main problem seems to be that they never end. He already had enough with the anniversary of October 29th and the victims' associations' request for him not to participate in the State funeral to be held next Thursday in Valencia alongside the King, the Prime Minister, and even Núñez Feijóo. The mere demand that the highest representative of the Generalitat not be present with the highest authorities of the State is a painful reminder that the situation remains critical. Because his absence is unthinkable with Mazón in office.

If the controversy over the funeral wasn't enough, as we said, the Provincial Court of Valencia adds more weight by ordering the testimony of Maribel Vilaplana, the journalist with whom Mazón dined that October Tuesday. The judge in Catarroja handling the case had refused. The decision of the higher court could be seen as a blow to the magistrate. Or, from another perspective, it has been a great strategy by Nuria Torralba: she will interrogate Vilaplana by order of the Court, so her instruction cannot be appealed. At least, on this point.

Vilaplana's testimony on November 3rd is indeed intriguing. The lost hours of Mazón are repeated time and again. But it is not so crucial for an investigation nearing its final stage. And it is even possible that the judge will not reach the six-month extension she has already requested to send her reasoned request to the TSJ.

Until then, Mazón will have to testify in the Congress of Deputies' dana commission, while the one in Les Corts Valencianes continues. While in Valencia, PP and Vox have a majority in the Lower House, he remains at the mercy of the questioning by the group spokespersons. And they will not be merciful.

Despite everything, the head of the Consell does not change his expression. He continues his roadmap to be the PPCV candidate in 2027. No matter how much Valencia moves, Alicante increasingly demands more power, encouraged by the president, who knows he has influence. There you have the business union that will be forged in the figure of César Quintanilla, who will preside over Uepal and CEV.

Focus not so much on the strength of the PP in the province but on the weakness of the left in Alicante. While 50,000 people took to the streets in Valencia to protest this Saturday, in the provincial capital there were 500, according to the Government Subdelegation in Alicante. Even if it were a thousand. PSPV, Compromís, and Podemos are not capable of greater mobilisation in the province. Or are they? But then, why haven't they done so to put pressure on Mazón?

A new clue to the president's intentions will be the reshuffle of the Consell, which will take place in early November when Gan Pampols leaves. The whole party awaits instructions. And in the air, the announcement in Benidorm that Macarena Montesinos would return to the Comunitat. Could this be the moment?

For now, the popular leader continues his path. In the surveys conducted these days, which are yet to be published, three candidates are being considered: Francisco Camps, María José Catalá, and Carlos Mazón. The President of the Generalitat has made great strides since October 29th, but he still has one last step to take. Which is, precisely, where the ground disappears beneath his feet.