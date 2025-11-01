Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

The leader of the PP in the province of Valencia, Vicent Mompó, alongside Mazón. EFE

PPCV Barons Move to Increase Pressure on Mazón, Propose Mompó

State Funeral Accelerates Events as Generalitat President Faces Political Uncertainty

S. P.

Valencia

Saturday, 1 November 2025, 12:30

Comenta

The three provincial barons of the Valencian People's Party have taken steps to find a solution and replace the President of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, who is experiencing his most challenging political moments due to the October 29 storm case that resulted in 229 deaths in Valencia.

The shouts and insults at Wednesday's State funeral directed at the head of the Consell, labelling him as a "murderer" and a "cowardly rat," have become a catalyst, prompting several Valencian PP leaders to react while Genoa applies pressure for Mazón to voluntarily step down.

On Friday, a meeting was held in Alicante led by the PP spokesperson in Les Corts, Juanfran Pérez Llorca, attended by the three provincial barons: Vicent Mompó, Marta Barrachina, and Toni Pérez. The agenda included the goal of having Mompó chosen to succeed Mazón, should he call elections or in preparation for future elections once the legislature ends. In the latter scenario, a transitional president would need to be found within the parliamentary group, as Mompó cannot assume the role due to not being a deputy.

The stance advocated by the provincial leaders and Pérez Llorca contrasts with Genoa's position, which firmly supports the current mayor of Valencia, María José Catalá, who has consistently maintained her commitment to her role in the City Council.

The coming hours will be crucial in determining the direction of the Consell and the Valencian PP, with journalist Maribel Vilaplana's testimony before the judge on Monday, where she is obliged to speak the truth, potentially accelerating developments. Mazón had earmarked Wednesday, November 5, for a new Consell reshuffle.

