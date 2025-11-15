An AI-powered app developed in Alicante aims to improve prostate cancer patient care

Pau Sellés Alicante Saturday, 15 November 2025, 07:10 Comenta Share

Prostate cancer is the most common among men, particularly from the age of 55. Although tumour metastasis worsens the prognosis, in this particular case, it does not signify the end of life, as many recently discovered treatments allow survival rates to exceed ten years. To improve the quality of life for these patients, Alicante-based urologist Inés Nuño de la Rosa García has developed an innovative project that combines medicine, technology, and artificial intelligence.

"I have always believed in holistic medicine that focuses not only on tumour treatment but also on the patient's overall well-being," explains the doctor. Many of the oncology patients the urologist sees in her practice are in metastatic stages, facing aftereffects from undergoing hormonal treatments to slow tumour growth. "These treatments reduce testosterone levels and are very effective, but they cause side effects such as loss of bone and muscle mass, increased obesity, and consequently, a higher risk of fractures and other complications," she notes.

Ampliar Dr Inés Nuño de la Rosa García. TA

This clinical reality led her to create a tool that improves patient care beyond the consultation. "In public healthcare, these resources exist, but they are often difficult to access, especially in rural areas," she comments. The result was a mobile monitoring application focused on three fundamental pillars: nutrition, physical exercise, and emotional care.

The app, developed in 2023 with the support of a grant from the Spanish Urology Association, offers menus designed by nutritionists specialising in oncology patients, adapted exercise routines, as well as meditation audios to manage stress and improve rest. Given that prostate cancer is more prevalent in older individuals, the app's interface features large fonts to enhance accessibility and user experience.

Currently, the application is in the clinical validation phase in several hospitals, including the Dr Balmis Hospital in Alicante, where the doctor currently works—the only one in the province. "Although it is already fully functional, we wanted to do it ethically and rigorously, testing it first in a controlled environment before opening it to the general public," emphasises Dr Nuño de la Rosa.

Personalisation with AI

Thanks to a recently awarded grant, the project will go a step further with the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) modules to offer even more personalised support. "We want the app to adapt menus and routines to the specific needs of each patient—for example, if they are coeliac or have allergies—and to be able to converse with a virtual assistant capable of resolving doubts at any time," she explains.

Beyond this specific project, the urologist believes that AI can be an ally that allows doctors to focus all their attention on the patient. "The healthcare system is very strained: we have little staff to treat increasingly complex patients. AI can help us a lot: automating bureaucratic tasks, summarising information, or drafting reports, thus freeing the doctor to look the patient in the eye," she states.

In fact, the doctor already uses AI tools for her own work, such as reviewing scientific articles or organising her consultations. "It makes me more efficient and allows me to stay more up-to-date," she acknowledges. However, she warns that the medical use of artificial intelligence must always be done with the utmost guarantees to preserve patient data privacy and security. For the doctor, this care must be applied especially in projects like the one being carried out in some Alicante health centres on a pilot basis, which allows transcribing conversations between healthcare professionals and patients using AI.

According to the Alicante urologist, projects like this last one demonstrate what the future of medicine should be, where technology acts as an assistant to the doctor and a companion to the patient. "Until now, when the patient left the consultation, they were alone. With a digital tool based on scientific evidence, we can accompany them in their daily life, detect risks, and offer immediate responses," she affirms.