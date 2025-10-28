Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The brand has issued four earnings revisions throughout 2025. FP

Porsche rebounds in stock market under new CEO

Juan Roig Valor

Tuesday, 28 October 2025, 11:05

Comenta

Shares of Porsche AG surged by up to 4.4% at the opening of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange after the company announced a strategic shift in its electric vehicle approach and the appointment of a new CEO to reverse several months of poor performance.

The luxury sports car manufacturer recorded its first operating loss in the third quarter since going public, with a negative result of 966 million euros, burdened by costs associated with its new strategy to expand the range of combustion engine models and by U.S. tariffs.

"We expect 2025 to be the lowest point of the cycle," stated CFO Jochen Breckner while presenting the accounts. The company has cut its forecasts four times this year, affected by declining demand for electric vehicles, supply chain bottlenecks, and weak sales in China.

The deterioration in results led Porsche to exit the DAX index in Frankfurt, symbolising the brand's challenging period. To address the situation, the group has appointed Michael Leiters as the new CEO starting in January. Leiters, a former Porsche executive and until recently the CEO of McLaren Automotive, will replace Oliver Blume, who will continue to lead Volkswagen Group.

The leadership change marks the end of Blume's controversial dual role and opens a new chapter for the company. Analysts like Stephen Reitman from Bernstein warn that Porsche "still has a long way to go to regain market confidence," and do not rule out the possibility of the new CEO taking additional measures to accelerate recovery.

This comes at a critical point for Volkswagen, after its CFO, Arno Antlitz, announced that an additional 11 billion euros in cash flow would be needed to tackle the 2026 fiscal year. For now, the consortium, Europe's largest manufacturer, stated that it has more than 28 billion euros in liquidity to make necessary decisions and ensure "the financial stability of the Group."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Policía busca al dueño del dron que ha obligado a cerrar el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche
  2. 2 El joven alicantino brutalmente agredido junto a una discoteca se recupera poco a poco de sus lesiones
  3. 3 Horror en Alicante: asesinan a una mujer y ocultan su cadáver durante dos semanas por una herencia
  4. 4 Reabren al tráfico la ronda del castillo de Alicante tras la rotura de una tubería de gas
  5. 5 Relleu amplía su pasarela de vértigo sobre el barranco del Amadorio
  6. 6 Conmoción en las Hogueras de Alicante por la pérdida de Loli Cuenca, presidenta de Francisco Albert
  7. 7 Los expertos avisan: el otoño será de fenómenos meteorológicos extremos a partir de ahora en Alicante
  8. 8 Estas son las calles de Alicante que tendrán cortes de luz durante la semana
  9. 9 Cuatro mujeres heridas en un accidente entre un coche y un camión en la A-31, en Elda
  10. 10 Casi 30 investigados en una nueva trama de asentamientos ilegales en una partida de Mutxamel

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Porsche rebounds in stock market under new CEO

Porsche rebounds in stock market under new CEO