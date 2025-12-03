Porsche launches its most powerful production model ever, and it's electric

N. S. Wednesday, 3 December 2025, 10:05 Comenta Share

Porsche enters a new era, leaving behind the petrol-scented sportiness to begin surprising with the new fully electric Cayenne. This model, available in two versions, the basic and the Turbo, accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds, from 0 to 200 km/h in 7.4 seconds, and reaches a top speed of 260 km/h. This high performance is made possible by a newly developed propulsion system that delivers up to 1,156 hp and up to 1,500 Nm of torque when Launch Control is activated. Additionally, the Turbo variant features a direct oil cooling system for the rear axle electric motor, ensuring high continuous power and great efficiency. This is an innovation derived from the world of motorsport. In normal driving mode, up to 857 hp is available. Through the Push-to-Pass2 function, an additional 176 hp can be activated for 10 seconds at the push of a button.

The Cayenne Electric, the entry-level version of the range, delivers 408 hp in normal operation and 442 hp and 835 Nm of torque with Launch Control. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 230 km/h. This variant also offers very high energy recovery figures, reaching Formula E levels, with up to 600 kW of regenerative power. In daily driving, around 97% of all braking operations can be managed solely by the electric motors. The mechanical friction brakes rarely need to intervene. For the Cayenne Turbo, the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) system is also optionally available.

The Cayenne Electric owes much of its versatility to its chassis. Adaptive air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) is standard on both versions. The Turbo also features the Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) limited-slip rear differential. Both Cayennes can be equipped with rear-axle steering, which can turn the wheels up to five degrees. The Porsche Active Ride is also available in the highest version of the range. This active suspension system, already known in Porsche's sports saloons and now incorporated into the Cayenne, almost completely compensates for body movements and ensures exceptional stability, dynamics, and comfort.

The heart of the 100% electric Cayenne is the newly developed 113 kWh high-voltage battery, which benefits from dual-side cooling for optimal thermal management. The result is a combined WLTP cycle range of up to 642 km for the Cayenne Electric and up to 623 km for the Turbo. Thanks to its 800-volt technology, the Cayenne charges in direct current (DC) with a capacity of up to 390 kW and under specific conditions even up to 400 kW4. This allows the battery's state of charge to go from 10% to 80% in less than 16 minutes and to add energy for a range of 325 km (Cayenne) or 315 km (Cayenne Turbo) in 10 minutes. Achieving stable charging performance was one of the main objectives during the development of the new Cayenne.

Ampliar Cayenne Electric P.F.

The Cayenne Electric is also the first Porsche to optionally support inductive charging of up to 11 kW. All that Porsche's wireless charging requires is for the user to park over a plate on the ground. The charging process then starts automatically.

In terms of design, the new Cayenne is unmistakably Porsche and unmistakably Cayenne. Among the highlights is the low bonnet with thin Matrix LED headlights that emphasize the vehicle's width and group all lighting functions into a single module. The sharply defined wheel arches are also very typical of other Porsche designs, as is the well-known flyline, the iconic slightly sloping roofline.

The side view is characterized by frameless doors and a striking crease on its surface. The sills have a distinctly three-dimensional design and are painted in Volcanic Grey metallic and, on the Cayenne Turbo, in glossy black. The two-tone concept underscores the car's sporty proportions, while the wheel arch trims emphasize its off-road character. The striking details at the rear, such as the light strip with its distinctive 3D look and animated graphics, as well as the illuminated Porsche lettering, enhance the modern design language. The Cayenne Turbo features numerous contrasting elements in the exclusive Turbonita color. These include the Porsche shields, the front of the alloy wheels, and the side window trims. Small details in Turbonita highlight the light strip and the Porsche lettering.

For customers demanding greater robustness and a better approach angle when driving off-road, the Off-Road package is the answer. Its front section with modified geometry helps to safely navigate uneven dirt roads, particularly steep ascents or descents, and other challenging terrains.

The Cayenne Electric is 55 millimetres longer than the combustion engine model. The new SUV measures 4,985 mm in length, 1,980 mm in width, and 1,674 mm in height. The difference is greater in the wheelbase (3,023 mm), where an increase of almost 13 cm translates into more legroom in the rear and more comfort than ever for passengers in this second row. The rear seat system offers standard electric adjustment, as well as flexible adjustment options, from a more comfortable position to a loading position. The boot has a capacity of between 781 and 1,588 litres, which adds to the 90 litres of the front compartment. The utility of the new model is also enhanced by its towing capacity of up to 3.5 tonnes, depending on the equipment.

Never before has a Cayenne been customizable as completely and individually as the new fully electric model. Customers can choose from thirteen standard colours, nine wheel designs ranging from 20 to 22 inches, twelve interior combinations, and up to five equipment packages for the cabin and another five decorative detail packages. Thanks to Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, Paint to Sample, and Sonderwunsch, customers can also personalize the Cayenne according to their tastes, choosing from a wide variety of options that even allow them to create a completely unique model.

Ampliar Cayenne Electric P.F.

In the realm of digitalization, the Cayenne Electric takes the driving experience to a new level. At the heart of the newly developed Porsche Driver Experience is the Flow Display, an elegant curved OLED panel that seamlessly integrates into the central console and allows a clear separation between display and control areas. It is complemented by a fully digital instrument cluster with 14.25-inch OLED technology and an optional 14.9-inch passenger display. The result is the largest display area seen to date in a Porsche. For the first time in the Cayenne, a head-up display with augmented reality technology is also available, with an effective screen size of 87 inches, displaying information at a distance of 10 meters ahead of the vehicle.