Porsche launches the first fully electric Macan GTS

A. Noguerol Wednesday, 22 October 2025, 13:50 Comenta Share

Porsche has expanded its Macan Electric SUV range with the introduction of the new GTS version, a model designed to be particularly sporty. The new Macan GTS, whose initials evoke Porsche's tradition since the 1963 904 Carrera GTS, is now available for order in Spain with a final price of 106,461 euros.

The model sets a new benchmark in agility and driving dynamics thanks to a sports air suspension with specific tuning and an electronically controlled rear differential lock.

The GTS benefits from the most powerful rear electric power unit in the Macan family. The system delivers 516 HP (380 kW), increasing to 571 HP (420 kW) of overboost power when activating Launch Control.

It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds. It reaches a top speed (limited) of 250 km/h. It delivers a maximum torque of 955 Nm. It offers a combined range (WLTP) of up to 586 kilometres.

Its 100 kWh battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in just 21 minutes at a fast-charging station, thanks to a maximum power of 270 kW. The model includes the Sport Chrono package as standard, now expanded with the Track mode, already known from the Taycan, which optimises battery cooling to maximise performance in continuous sporty driving.

Macan GTS: Sporting DNA

True to the GTS tradition, the new Macan stands out for its distinctly sporty style. It features numerous black details, including darkened Matrix LED headlights and profiled exterior contours. It is the first model to incorporate the new Sport Design package with specific GTS skirts.

Ampliar Porsche Macan GTS F. P.

The standard wheels are 21 inches in anthracite grey. It integrates the sports air suspension with PASM system, lowering the body height by 10 mm. This, along with the optional rear axle steering, provides greater agility.

The vehicle features a 48/52 weight distribution (front/rear), and the differential lock is located behind the rear motor to improve traction. It incorporates the Porsche Electric Sport Sound (PESS) function, offering two GTS-specific sound profiles for sporty driving modes.

Ampliar Porsche Macan GTS F. P.

The interior uses Race-Tex upholstery combined with smooth black leather. For the first time in the Macan Electric, the optional GTS interior package allows coordinating colours like Carmine Red or Lugano Blue with the bodywork in stitching, seat belts, and GTS lettering.

In addition to its performance, the Macan GTS benefits from the latest range updates, such as the Voice Pilot assistant with artificial intelligence, new parking assistance functions, and an increased maximum towing capacity of 2,500 kilograms.