The Seal 6 is a popular plug-in hybrid sedan BYd

BYD Plans to Double Its Dealership Network in Europe

Juan Roig Valor

Tuesday, 18 November 2025, 10:05

BYD, China's largest car manufacturer, announced an ambitious plan on Monday to double its sales network in Europe by the end of 2026, reinforcing its expansion strategy on the continent.

Maria Grazia Davino, BYD's regional director for Europe, stated at an event in Frankfurt that the company will have 1,000 sales points across Europe by the end of 2025 and aims to double that figure the following year.

"To successfully compete in Europe, we need to be close to our customers and earn their trust through proximity," said Davino, who is responsible for BYD's business in Eastern Europe and Scandinavia.

The Chinese company is already present in 29 European markets and has an ambitious localisation plan underway. Its first plant in Europe will soon open in Hungary, and it is also considering a second factory in Turkey and a possible third facility in Spain.

BYD has managed to triple its sales in Europe during the first nine months of 2025, reaching 80,807 vehicles, driven by the sale of plug-in hybrids and fully electric cars.

"Localising our production in a mature region like Europe is a strategic project that requires knowledge, dedication, investment, and resources at all levels," Davino stated.

European growth is part of BYD's global strategy, which seeks to consolidate its presence in key markets outside China through a combination of commercial expansion and local production.

