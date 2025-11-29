Piastri Puts Pressure on Hamilton, Secures Pole Position in Qatar The Australian remains steadfast, continuing his perfect weekend in Losail, where the Briton will start second and Verstappen third.

David Sánchez de Castro Saturday, 29 November 2025, 20:25 Comenta Share

Oscar Piastri, the Australian driver, remains determined to regain the form he showed months ago and refuses to back down in the thrilling battle for the Formula 1 World Championship title, where the British driver Lando Norris remains the favourite.

After winning the sprint race, Piastri also triumphed in the Qatar Grand Prix qualifying, securing pole position for Sunday's race at the Losail circuit. Norris finished second, while Max Verstappen, the third contender in the exciting championship fight, recorded the third-fastest time.

Meanwhile, Spanish drivers Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz achieved their goal of reaching Q3, though they could do little to improve on the times set by the favourites in this penultimate Grand Prix of the season, which concludes next weekend.