Piastri's Penultimate Shot, Where Verstappen Played His Ninth Symphony The Brazilian GP is set to be decisive due to the parity among the three contenders: an exuberant Norris, a struggling Piastri, and an unyielding Verstappen.

There was a time, not so long ago, when Brazil marked the end of the championship. The Interlagos circuit is one that remains etched in the minds of spectators, in the memories of drivers, and in the plans of engineers who must adapt to the ever-changing weather conditions that greet them year after year. Events like those in 2005 and 2006, Alonso's two titles, 2007 and 2008, where Ferrari's last title and Hamilton's first were decided respectively, or those in 2009 and 2012, with Jenson Button's 'one-hit-wonder' and Vettel's third —much to Alonso's dismay— are examples from this century that evoke nostalgia for those over thirty.

But for some time now, Brazil is no longer the finale. The must-see event at the track between two lakes —hence its name— has only decided titles where drivers had a significant lead, if not mathematically, then practically. Verstappen, for instance, sealed his last title in Las Vegas but had it well secured in Sao Paulo, with one of his most memorable performances.

What 'Mad Max' did in the land of his in-laws —he is engaged to the daughter of three-time champion Nelson Piquet, whom he made a grandfather again this year with Lily— in his last participation here is considered one of his great races. He won from the 17th position on the grid, in a hellish race with moments of rain interspersed with short dry spells, several safety cars, and a Norris who succumbed to pressure. Back then, Verstappen was defending the lead; a year later, he is on the offensive.

And this is one of the major points of interest in this Brazilian Grand Prix, which, by virtue of the sprint format, will offer a maximum of 32 points to whoever can win both races. Given that Verstappen knows how to navigate the curves of the Autódromo José Carlos Pace perfectly, it's no wonder that cold sweat runs down the backs of the McLaren men, not just because of the heat and humidity reigning at this circuit.

Piastri or Norris: Will there be papaya rules in this race?

One of the constants in McLaren's management has been doubts about team orders. Going back to the 2024 event, Norris gained an extra point because Piastri was asked to let him pass in the final laps. The Australian did so, grinding his teeth but loyal and obedient. Things have changed a lot, and in this 2025, there have been skirmishes, the climax of which was seen at the Singapore GP: McLaren celebrating the title and Piastri watching it on screens while attending the press.

The lack of decisiveness in choosing the lead driver has led to a situation not so strange if one has some background on McLaren's usual behavior. Unable to make useful decisions when they must choose between one driver or the other, Piastri and Norris arrive at Interlagos separated by just one point. A factual tie that makes any order irrelevant, as the drivers will have to make the final decision.

Those 'papaya rules' that should have been used explicitly —implicitly benefiting Norris— leave Piastri in a complex situation. The Australian is experiencing his worst form of the season at the worst possible time, and the data is damning: he has finished behind Norris in every race since the Dutch GP in August. His last chance to prove himself is here, as by the time the final year triple-header arrives —Las Vegas, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi— all positions must be clear within and outside McLaren.

This is where Verstappen comes into play. The Dutchman knows he can take advantage of the indecision in the papaya team to deliver another blow to his rivals and thus maintain the epic of a comeback that, although improbable, remains possible in pursuit of his fifth consecutive crown. What better stage than Brazil, where he has already made a comeback, to cement the feat.