Piastri and Alonso Steal the Spotlight in Qatar Sprint Qualifying

David Sánchez de Castro Madrid Friday, 28 November 2025, 20:35

There is life while there is hope, and thus Oscar Piastri will not give up until the mathematics say otherwise. This is the impression after the mini pole he secured on Friday at the Qatar Grand Prix, where he returned to the top. For a driver who once led the World Championship and hasn't been on the podium for six weekends, even a pole that isn't the 'real deal' feels glorious.

The World Championship leader will start two places behind the Australian. Lando Norris is not taking any risks, even though he could clinch the world title this weekend. Aware of his advantage and after a couple of off-track excursions that served as warnings, he played it safe. The same happened to Max Verstappen, who didn't hesitate to complain over the radio, which prevented him from finishing higher, settling for a sixth place. As for the Spaniards, Fernando Alonso achieved a great fourth time, allowing him to reconcile with the sprint format he dislikes, while Carlos Sainz will also aim to score from eighth position.

SQ1: Alonso warns: he is doing well here

McLaren tried to clear doubts with Norris and Piastri at the top from the start, but Alonso, as in practice, held his ground with a steady pace and Verstappen soon joined the fray, in a start marked by minimal differences. In the final minutes, Alonso delivered a surgical lap that surpassed Piastri by 10 thousandths, before Verstappen closed with a 1:21.172. The exchange of reproaches between the Dutchman and Norris highlighted the growing tension at this stage of the season, when they got in each other's way: everything counts in the mental battle to win the title.

In a suffocating leading group, Sainz passed eighth, Antonelli narrowly escaped, and Stroll fell, as did Lawson, the Alpines, and a Hamilton who should be unrecognizable but is now a familiar sight in these circumstances.

SQ2: McLaren returns to the top

The start of SQ2 presented a more recognizable scenario compared to practice. Verstappen's first time was soon eclipsed by a Norris half a second faster, with Piastri just 49 thousandths behind. Russell inserted himself among the title contenders, while Hadjar and Sainz kept close. Alonso, however, had no margin: the dirty air and traffic from the McLarens and Verstappen denied him an initial reference.

At the top, Norris went off into the gravel again but maintained control against a Verstappen unable to even surpass Piastri. Alonso, forced to risk everything on one lap, cleared the cut with two solid first sectors and a sufficient ninth place. Sainz, despite a final corner without pulse, finished sixth without incident.

Antonelli seemed the illustrious victim, eleventh at first, until Hadjar exceeded track limits and lost his lap. The Italian inherited the pass, leaving an SQ3 loaded with unfinished business.

SQ3: Piastri makes a splash and Alonso capitalizes

In the last eight minutes, the track became decisive. Piastri opened with a 1:20.241 that Norris couldn't match, while Verstappen went off into the gravel, leaving Russell and a recovered Leclerc as real alternatives at the front.

In the final attempt, Verstappen confirmed he lacked the pace to fight for the mini-pole. Russell appeared with a phenomenal first sector, but Piastri responded with a 1:20.055, returning to the top for the first time since Zandvoort. Norris erred again in the last corner, dropping to third place.

The hardest blow was for Verstappen, relegated to sixth place and even surpassed by a brilliant Tsunoda. Alonso, imperial, will start fourth after a lap that confirmed he wants to redeem himself in the sprint from last weekend's disappointment. Sainz conceded to Antonelli but retained eighth place, with a short race promising chaos for Verstappen and a point of resurgence for Piastri to keep him clinging to the World Championship.