The Photograph that Reunites Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnball

Romeo Beckham has shared a black and white selfie on his Instagram stories alongside who was thought to be his ex-girlfriend, Kim Turnball. This image is being interpreted as confirmation that the couple has rekindled their relationship. In the photo, both appear warmly dressed, with him in a hat and leather jacket, and her in a large checkered scarf. Prior to this gesture, Victoria Beckham's son had already sparked rumours of reconciliation by liking a post from the model last September. Additionally, he commented with a melting face emoji on a bikini photo she posted in October.

Romeo and Kim broke up last June after seven months together. During this time, the model was accused of causing a rift between Brooklyn Beckham, with whom she allegedly had a previous affair, and his family. She firmly denied these claims, stating she was never romantically involved with her boyfriend's brother and that there was nothing more than "a school friendship at 16 years old."

In this regard, the separation of Romeo and Kim did not lead to any reconciliation between Romeo and his family. In fact, on August 2nd, Romeo and his wife, Nicola Peltz, celebrated a second wedding, which the Beckhams were not invited to. Recently, sources close to Brooklyn told 'US Weekly' that he "has no interest in mending things at this time" with his parents. "He is focused on living a conflict-free life and has built his own environment with Peltz, where both are content," they explained.