Permanent Contract and Up to €2,300: Mercadona Seeks Mechanics

Mercadona has announced a job offer on its portal for mechanics to work with a permanent contract and a salary of up to €2,300 gross per month. Specifically, the Valencian supermarkets have initiated new recruitment processes to fill positions for the maintenance of their home delivery vehicle fleet.

Currently, Mercadona operates an exclusive e-commerce service in Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Seville, and Alicante. From these locations, orders are prepared in specific warehouses - known as 'hives' - and purchases are delivered via delivery vans.

To recruit this workforce from the workshop responsible for maintaining its fleet, Mercadona is offering jobs with an initial salary of €1,685 per month, progressing to a salary of €2,280 plus night shift allowances for forty-hour weekly shifts with a fixed night schedule, according to information provided by the company's Employment Portal, which details all the requirements for applicants.

The job offers are freely accessible, requiring only registration as a user on their portal. No prior experience is necessary, as training is paid and provided by the company. However, the company requires two essential qualifications: studies as a Technician in Electromechanics of automotive vehicles or machinery. Additionally, candidates must be available to travel during training.