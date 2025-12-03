Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

The President of the Generalitat, Juanfran Pérez Llorca, in conversation with journalists after announcing the composition of the Consell. Efe

Pérez Llorca Considers Replacing Mazón as PPCV Leader Before Christmas

The President of the Generalitat to Request Meeting with Pedro Sánchez

José Vicente Pérez Pardo

Alicante

Wednesday, 3 December 2025, 17:20

Once Carlos Mazón's succession at the helm of the Generalitat was completed, Juanfran Pérez Llorca is now contemplating doing the same in the PPCV, possibly within the coming weeks, before Christmas. However, this requires agreement with the national leadership of the Popular Party, as the replacement should occur without the need to convene a regional congress that has already been postponed several months.

He conveyed this in a conversation with journalists following the press conference where he announced the reshuffle of the regional government this Wednesday. Pérez Llorca is the secretary-general of the Valencian Popular Party and, until recently, was also the PP's spokesperson in Les Corts, a position he handed over to Alcoy's Nando Pastor before presenting his candidacy for the presidency of the Generalitat.

The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, had already indicated weeks ago that Carlos Mazón would also be replaced as president of the PPCV, not just of the Generalitat, following Llorca's investiture.

Opens the Door to PSPV and Compromís in À Punt's Board of Directors

The President of the Generalitat, Juanfran Pérez Llorca, advocates taking advantage of Vicente Ordaz's departure from the presidency of À Punt following his appointment as the new Secretary of Communication to "review" the board of directors of the Valencian Community's Audiovisual Corporation (CACVSA) and allow PSPV and Compromís to join, a possibility both parties previously rejected.

When Mazón resigned as president of the Generalitat on November 3, he also offered his position as president of the PPCV to the party: "He informed me that he understood he had to leave the party presidency, and I agree. Therefore, in the coming weeks, I hope that once the new president of the Generalitat is inaugurated, we will make the appropriate transition in the party," explained the PP president at the time.

The current debate is how this replacement will occur, whether through a party congress, as requested by Francisco Camps, or through a Directing Board, the party's highest body between congresses. This discussion will take place within the party's internal forum and, in no case, does it pose a problem for Pérez Llorca now. His priority was to take control of the Consell and, subsequently, focus on party matters.

Because Pérez Llorca is already acting as president, not only by appointing his new Consell but also through his initial government actions. Among them, he will request a formal meeting with the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, to discuss the reconstruction of the province of Valencia after the storm, among other issues.

