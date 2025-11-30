Pérez Llorca Already Acts as a 'Baron' of the PP at the Madrid Demonstration The newly elected president of the Generalitat attends Feijóo's call as one of the regional leaders

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Sunday, 30 November 2025, 17:50

Juanfran Pérez Llorca, the newly elected president of the Valencian Generalitat, is now one of the national leaders of the Popular Party. Just 48 hours after Les Corts invested him last Thursday, the politician from Finestrat made his national debut this Sunday at the demonstration organized by the Popular Party in Madrid against corruption.

Thus, Pérez Llorca joined the platform alongside the popular president, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, and other regional popular leaders. It was his first event as the new head of the Consell, although he attended in his capacity as the general secretary of the PPCV. However, as announced by the national president, Pérez Llorca will also lead the party at an organizational level, taking over from Mazón.

The national leadership currently has no intention of calling a regional congress to validate the choice of Pérez Llorca. Nor will it leave the PPCV in the hands of a management committee, so the organization will remain under his interim command until the party decides to call the congress demanded by, for example, former Consell chief Francisco Camps.

In statements to the press, Pérez Llorca claimed "stability in the Valencian Community after last Thursday's investiture session" in contrast to the fact that "the Government of Spain could not approve its proposals in the Congress of Deputies" on the same day. He insisted that "what society wants is stability, it is tired of so much chaos, commotion, and mud."

The head of the Consell lamented that the Government's situation is closely linked "to the Valencian socialists" since "Ábalos is the number two of the PSPV, and I am concerned about this link between Ábalos and Cerdán with Diana Morant, and I believe that this is something they need to explain to us."

"Only with stability can the quality of life of the residents be improved," emphasized Pérez Llorca, while stating that "the Government of Spain cannot offer it, and therefore I believe it would be more appropriate to call elections, and I am convinced that Mr. Feijóo will be the president of Spain."