Paul Smith Edition: The Mini is More British Than Ever

After the Mini STRIP in 2021 and the Mini Recharged by Paul Smith in 2022, the British designer now brings his globally renowned design language, 'Classic with a twist', to the new Mini family. Whether with an electric or combustion engine, the edition will be available for all Mini Cooper models with 3 doors, 5 doors, and convertibles, except for the John Cooper Works models. The look and details not only showcase Paul Smith's distinctive style but also the fun, optimistic, and independent spirit of the brand.

Combining Mini design with Paul Smith's distinctive style: exclusive exterior colours, sophisticated details, and unexpected touches bring the shared history of Mini and Paul Smith into the present. Thus, the Mini Paul Smith Edition offers three exterior paint finishes, two of which are exclusive to this edition: Statement Grey is a modern interpretation of the classic 1959 Mini Austin Seven colour, a light grey shade with bluish hues and a statement of timeless and self-assured modernity. Inspired White is a contemporary homage to the popular Classic Mini Beige colour, and lastly, the elegant and classic Midnight Black Metallic from the current Mini family.

Regardless of the body colour, the Nottingham Green paint, specially created in homage to Sir Paul's hometown, adds sophisticated details to the side mirrors, the octagonal radiator grille, the wheel hub covers with Paul Smith's letters, and as paint for one of the two roof variants.

In addition to the colour variants, numerous details bear Paul Smith's signature and make the Mini Paul Smith Edition unmistakable: the 'Signature Stripe', a central element of the British designer's design, adorns the roof in Nottingham Green at the rear on the driver's side. The alternative roof version features elegant stripes in Jet Black of varying thicknesses, both matte and glossy. The Mini Cooper Cabrio Paul Smith Edition comes with a black soft top.

All vehicles in the edition are equipped with 18-inch Night Spoke aluminium wheels with a tinted clear coat in Dark Steel Flash. The Mini logo on the front and rear is offered in a new design in Black Blue, complementing the colour composition of Paul Smith and Mini. On the black horizontal strip at the rear, Paul Smith's signature references the creative spirit behind the vehicle's design.

The British character is also reflected in the interior, with numerous components featuring a modern and elegant look. The woven surfaces of the dashboard and door panels are black, while Paul Smith's fabrics with tone-on-tone stripe motifs inspire the special structure of the dashboard. The Nightshade Blue sports seats are made of Vescin and feature knitted fabric in the shoulder and headrest areas. Inspired by the Signature Stripe, the decorative stitching on the steering wheel's textile band is designed in vibrant colours, typical of Paul Smith.

The round screen located in the centre of the cabin also appears with one of three different Paul Smith backgrounds when the Personal mode is selected. Small hidden details underscore the influence of British design, but also the designer's playful character: when the door is opened, the driver and passenger are greeted with a handwritten 'Hello' projected on the ground and Smith's motto 'Every day is a new beginning' on the door sill, reflecting the positive mindset of both brands. A graphic of a stylised rabbit hand-drawn by Paul Smith on the floor mat completes the interior details.