Isa Pantoja and Irene Rosales Distance Themselves After Kiko Rivera's Interview

Kiko Rivera remains a subject of interest. This is evidenced by the numbers, as the DJ's interview on the set of '¡De viernes!' managed to outperform 'La Voz' for the second consecutive week, securing a 14.3% share and 1,127,000 viewers compared to the musical contest's 12.3% and just over a million viewers. These figures validate the lifting of the ban that Mediaset had imposed on Isabel Pantoja's son for the past five years. There is even talk of new shows featuring Irene Rosales' ex-husband as the main attraction. Meanwhile, both Irene Rosales and Isa Pantoja have decided to distance themselves following Kiko's latest television appearance.

Isa, who was seen crying a few days ago during the filming of 'Deco Masters', a decoration and interior design contest in which she is participating with her husband, Asraf Beno, has taken a trip to the Segovian town of Pedraza, where she enjoyed the chilly Castilian autumn. "Losing myself in Pedraza to find myself a little more. Just what I needed," she reflected.

However, her followers have focused on the music accompanying the image, 'La perla', from Rosalía's latest work. The song is dedicated to a man whom the Catalan artist describes as an "emotional terrorist", "the greatest global disaster", and a "pearl" that "no one trusts". These verses have been interpreted as a veiled message to her brother Kiko, who, in his intervention last Friday, once again apologized to his sister. "I would like to apologize to her face for all those ugly episodes... I wasn't up to the mark, perhaps not as a brother or as a son," he said.

The DJ couldn't hold back tears when discussing the "horrible episode" with the hose he used on his sister when he learned she had her first sexual experiences. "We are alone, and time flies, and I need her. Damn, I need her," he said about her.

Irene Rosales has also traveled, hours after her husband revealed on television that they slept separately and that she learned of his new interest through television, although she informed him that same day via a message. She posted a photo on Instagram featuring her current partner, Guillermo, next to an airplane window with the message: "Where the sky touches calm." Later, the Sevillian businessman shared a self-portrait of the couple enjoying a cup of coffee at their destination.

Kiko Rivera consistently defended his happiness and even downplayed the possibility that she had started her romance before they ended their marriage because, by then, "it was already broken".

He hasn't hesitated to defend the mother of his daughters against alleged attacks she might have received from Isabel Pantoja. "My mother should look in the mirror before speaking ill of Irene. I find it disgraceful," he said while accusing her of being "a person blinded by money". "She places it above her children," he asserted. "She urgently needs psychological help. She needs to realize that she is not the center of the world, that not everyone is against her, and that she doesn't always have the right. I don't want more wars," he concluded.

It is unclear whether the singer has seen this message from her son, although what has emerged so far is that she has neither watched the interviews nor wants to know their content. In fact, she doesn't even want to hear Kiko Rivera's name. What she has done is make a public gesture on Instagram, where she posted an image of the promotional poster for her 50th-anniversary tour, which received a 'like' from her niece Anabel. However, the comments were restricted to avoid any additional controversy.

In short, the Pantoja clan seems to have returned to the spotlight following the separation of Kiko Rivera and Irene Rosales, with both covering their screen time, each on one of the private channels.