Ozempic Becomes Spaniards' Top Choice for Weight Loss

Ozempic, a medication initially developed to manage type 2 diabetes, has become the primary choice for Spaniards seeking to lose weight. This is highlighted in the "Health and Lifestyle of Spaniards" study conducted by the insurer Aegon.

The popularity of this drug as a weight loss tool skyrocketed through social media, which emphasized its ability to quickly reduce weight by decreasing appetite and prolonging the feeling of fullness after meals. Its use has been solidified by many doctors in the fight against obesity.

The rise of Ozempic as a primary weight loss tool has been meteoric. Its use among Spaniards for this purpose has nearly doubled in just twelve months, surpassing more popular diets. A year ago, the drug was the fourth choice for weight loss, with an 11% preference, and today it is the top choice, with nearly 19%. It is now used by one in five Spaniards looking to slim down, who increasingly favour the most effective and rapid methods.

The primary users of this drug are women, habitual dieters, and those who believe they have an unhealthy diet.

In the past year, Ozempic has overtaken the two most common strategies in Spain, the keto and dissociated diets. The former, still the second most preferred with 18% of users, drastically restricts carbohydrate intake (bread, pasta, rice, cereals, sugars) and increases healthy fats to force the body to burn more stored fat. The latter, preferred by 17%, is in third place but declining, and avoids mixing certain types of foods (usually proteins and carbohydrates) in the same meal. In fourth place and rising, with 14%, is the 'fasting' diet, an intermittent fasting system that alternates periods of eating with fasting.

The study indicates that those most likely to use this medication for weight loss or are willing to do so are dissatisfied with their physical appearance, have dieted in the past year, believe they have an unhealthy diet, and, by a large margin, are women.

Poor Professional Supervision

When asked why they use these drugs or diets, Spaniards most frequently cite the effort to maintain or reduce their weight and the goal of improving their diet. The first reason is mentioned by six out of ten, and the second by half. However, the reason that has grown the most in the past year, motivating 41% to lose weight, is health concerns, which have risen by nearly four points. More minor reasons include dieting for environmental awareness and animal respect (12.8%), economic reasons (10.7%), or external influence (9.6%).

A negative aspect is that Spaniards using diets or slimming systems and seeking professional advice and supervision are less than half and slightly fewer than a year ago. The positive side is that those seeking advice to implement these plans mostly turn to experts (44% to doctors and 36% to other professionals), as they are considered the most credible. Nevertheless, 9% rely on advice from friends and family, 6.5% on celebrities or influencers, and nearly 4.6% make decisions after gathering information from media or social networks.