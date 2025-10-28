Over 420 Officers to Ensure Safety in Elche During Halloween and All Saints' Day The special operation will remain active until November 2, including reinforcements in cemeteries, traffic controls, and night surveillance.

Elche's Local Police have launched a special operation comprising over 420 officers for the Halloween and All Saints' Day celebrations. The operation, which will continue until Sunday, November 2, aims to facilitate access for residents to cemeteries and ensure safety throughout the municipality during a period expected to see a large influx of people.

The Councillor for Public Services, Claudio Guilabert, explained that this deployment aims to secure mobility in cemeteries and prevent incidents during travel and in leisure areas. Cemeteries in the urban area and surrounding districts will remain open continuously from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM between October 29 and November 2, during which the Local Police will enhance surveillance and traffic control to ensure smooth access.

Inspector Senén Rodenas of the Local Police stated that a specific traffic operation has been designed from October 31 to November 2, with around 50 officers covering the service in cemeteries on All Saints' Day. Additionally, Commissioner Israel Marco indicated that night security will also be intensified in the days leading up to prevent vandalism or theft in cemeteries.

On the afternoon and night of October 31, for Halloween, officers will be deployed throughout the municipality to prevent incidents and the holding of illegal parties.

To improve mobility, Guilabert has encouraged citizens to use public transport and announced a special urban bus service operating from October 29 to November 2. Lines K1, K2, L, and M, stopping at the Virgen de la Asunción cemetery, will operate between 7:00 AM and 10:30 PM, while line R4 will run until 9:10 PM. At the San Agatángelo cemetery, line CN will provide service from 8:30 AM to 6:30 PM.

Regarding the l'Altet cemetery, line R9 will offer special hours from 7:00 AM to 9:30 PM on October 29, 30, and 31, and from 8:00 AM to 10:30 PM on November 1 and 2. Additionally, on November 1, line CX will be available, connecting the new and old cemeteries between 9:00 AM and 6:00 PM. A free bus to the Torrellano cemetery will also be available on October 30, 31, and November 1, departing from the Immaculate Conception parish and including a return trip.

The Councillor for Districts, Pedro José Sáez, also announced that, with the collaboration of Red Cross volunteers and the Conciénciate association, a support and accompaniment service will be offered to visitors on October 30 and 31, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, in various cemeteries in the municipality. This initiative will help elderly people locate graves and niches, place flowers, or clean tombstones, as well as guide those needing assistance within the facilities.

Guilabert reminded that no burials will take place on November 1 due to the high number of people and vehicles visiting the cemeteries, and that the traditional mass in memory of the deceased will be held on Sunday, November 2, at 11:00 AM, at the Virgen de la Asunción cemetery.