Over 400 Young People and Entrepreneurs Gather at the Young Talent Employment Fair in San Vicente The event, organised by the Chamber of Commerce with the collaboration of the town council, saw participation from a total of 22 companies from the province.

O. B. Alicante Tuesday, 21 October 2025, 15:50

San Vicente del Raspeig was the venue this morning for the 7th Young Talent Employment Fair, organised by the Alicante Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the city council. The event aimed to present young people, aged 16 to 29, who are seeking new job opportunities, with proposals from the 22 participating companies and the latest trends in an increasingly digitalised job market.

The fair was inaugurated by the Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce, Eva Miñano, and the Mayor, Pachi Pascual, accompanied by the Councillor for Employment and Local Development, Lourdes Galiana. They expressed gratitude for the high turnout after attending the scheduled activities and visiting the stands of all the entities.

Eva Miñano, Vice President of the Alicante Chamber, explained that the fair is part of the Young Talent programme, which is conducted on a national level. Among the event's objectives, Miñano highlighted that it aims to improve the guidance of job seekers and to inform companies about what they want, what they need, and how their selection processes work. She mentioned the Employment and Talent Portal and the fairs being held at various locations across the province as available resources.

The Mayor expressed his enthusiasm for "contributing, through this activity, to the dynamisation of the job market" and thanked "the collaboration of the Alicante Chamber of Commerce and the presence of leading companies from San Vicente and the entire province of Alicante in this second employment day aimed at advising and informing about numerous employability proposals." Pascual emphasised "the need to involve institutions like the Town Council to foster the connection between qualified job seekers and companies to ensure that all this talent remains here."

The fair's programme began with a lecture by speaker Plácido Doménech, followed by a round table, a workshop, and the opening of the space dedicated to companies, organisations, and institutions. The event featured participation from the following companies and entities: Labora, Aguas de Alicante, Cocemfe, Edificaciones Alcudia, Casser, Securitas Direct, Calconut, Helados Alacant, Almendras Llopis, Clece, Cemex Operación Slu, Gruposifu, Coves Selva, Alzis, Hoteles Poseidon, Ambiquai Sanidad Ambiental, Sualver, Vectalia, Autoescuelas Leycar, Enrólate Eventos, Carrefour Cubarres, and ASR Servicios Globales.