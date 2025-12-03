Over 40,000 Electric Vehicle Buyers Await Plan Moves Subsidies

Patxi Fernández Wednesday, 3 December 2025, 09:25 Comenta Share

More than 40,000 customers are on a waiting list due to the lack of budget in the Plan Moves III, which is causing delays in the payment of subsidies for electric vehicle purchases. The pending amount is estimated to be around 300 million euros.

Plan Moves III, initially endowed with 400 million euros, was approved last spring with retroactive effect from January 2, 2025, and is valid until December 31, 2025.

However, the management of the aid plan is carried out through the IDAE, and the distribution of funds was based on population rather than the actual demand for electric vehicles.

This methodology has led to the depletion of funds in major electric car markets like Madrid and Catalonia by July and September, respectively. Currently, ten Autonomous Communities have exhausted their available funds. Since the plan remains open until December 31, customers in these regions join a waiting list upon formalizing their purchases, according to automotive sector estimates revealed by Europa Press.

Impact on the market

The electrified market has seen exponential growth this year, with market shares exceeding 20% when combining electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. It is estimated that pure electric vehicles, which started the year below 6%, will end 2025 above 9% and around 100,000 sales.

The sector attributes this growth to purchase subsidies and the arrival of more affordable models, which are priced even below 15,000 euros after applying the subsidies.

The automotive sector highlights that the lack of a budget extension is causing a loss of electric vehicle orders. There is now fear that sales will halt in December, awaiting an official announcement on the extension of Moves III or a future aid plan for 2026.

How to access Moves III subsidies

The current aid plan for electric vehicle purchases includes an amount between 7,000 and 9,000 euros in case of scrapping for commercial vehicles up to 3,500 kilos, while for passenger cars, the aid reaches 4,500 euros per vehicle (7,000 euros with scrapping).

It includes two types of actions: on one hand, subsidies for the acquisition of plug-in electric and fuel cell vehicles, and on the other, subsidies for the implementation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Regarding subsidies for the acquisition of plug-in electric vehicles, eligible vehicles can be plug-in hybrids (PHEV), extended-range electric vehicles (EREV), battery electric vehicles (BEV), as well as fuel cell electric vehicles (FCV and FCHV).

These subsidies are accessible to individuals, self-employed, homeowner associations, companies, and public entities. The amount of aid varies depending on the applicant, the vehicle's motorization type, its category, or its range, and ranges from 1,100 euros to 7,000 euros (or 1,300 euros to 9,000 euros if accompanied by the scrapping of a vehicle over seven years old). Details are included in Annex III of the Royal Decree regulating the subsidies.

Ampliar Requirements To access the Plan MOVES III subsidies, vehicles must meet the following conditions: Price Limit: The vehicle's sale price (excluding VAT) must not exceed 45,000 € for electric and plug-in hybrid cars. This limit is extended to 53,000 € if the vehicle has 8 or 9 seats, or for fuel cell vehicles, in which case there is no price limit. Age: The vehicle must be new or, in any case, less than 12 months old. Scrapping: The aid significantly increases if a car at least seven years old is delivered for scrapping.

Regarding subsidies for the implementation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, the amount also varies depending on the type of applicant. In the case of individuals, up to 70% of the cost can be requested, while for companies, the aid rises to 35%. In municipalities with fewer than 5,000 inhabitants, these percentages can increase to 80% and 40%, respectively.

Delays in receiving subsidies

The granting of Plan Moves III subsidies is carried out through the autonomous communities and the cities of Ceuta and Melilla, which manage their distribution within their respective territories. This decentralized approach aims to adapt the program to the specific needs of each region. Therefore, applications must be submitted to the autonomous communities or the collaborating entities they designate.

This means that the time it takes to pay the Plan MOVES III subsidies once requested varies significantly depending on each Autonomous Community. Generally, payment can be delayed between eight months and two years after the complete submission of the required documentation. In any case, authorities have a six-month period to resolve the application once funds are allocated.