More than 550 educational centres across the region will participate in the project. TA

Over 180 Schools in Alicante Engage in Mathematics Competency Improvement Project

Education Allocates a Budget of €750,000 to Implement the Initiative Across the Region

Pau Sellés

Alicante

Monday, 17 November 2025, 14:55

Comenta

184 schools and institutes in the province of Alicante will participate in a project aimed at improving mathematical competency among students. This is the MAT180 project, which will have a total allocation of €750,000 for the entire Valencian Community. In total, 553 non-university public centres across the region will be involved in this programme.

As part of the project, the Department of Education has organised training sessions for participating centres through the CEFIRE of Educational Innovation.

The aim is to provide teachers with practical and pedagogical guidance through various workshops, ensuring they have the tools and knowledge necessary to successfully implement new teaching strategies in the classroom. To facilitate the participation of educational centres, these sessions are being held at four different locations within the Valencian Community.

Alicante Session

One of these four sessions took place in Alicante on 12th November, followed by two more in the province of Valencia, scheduled for the 18th and 24th.

The Education Department explains that the MAT180 project aims to promote initiatives that contribute to improving students' mathematical competency; encourage pedagogical practices that foster a methodological transformation based on competency-based learning; facilitate the acquisition of materials and educational resources that enhance the learning of mathematics through active and innovative methodologies; and promote equitable participation of all students to reduce the gender gap and increase interest in mathematics and scientific and technological vocations.

