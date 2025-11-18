Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Senate President, Pedro Rollán.
Senate President, Pedro Rollán. Efe

An open microphone captures Senate President complaining about the senators: "They couldn't care less"

Just two weeks ago, a PP senator was caught vaping behind the Health Minister

Tuesday, 18 November 2025, 17:15

An open microphone captured a complaint from the Senate President, the 'popular' Pedro Rollán, at the start of Tuesday's plenary session because the senators were not paying attention when he was asking them to take their seats: "They couldn't care less".

This occurred shortly before 4:00 PM on Tuesday, when the Senate President called on the senators several times to take their seats to begin the plenary session held on this November 18th.

Meanwhile, the open microphone caught Pedro Rollán complaining that the senators were not giving him the attention he wanted: "They couldn't care less". Just two weeks ago, the Popular Party senator, Javier Arenas, was caught while vaping in his seat behind the Health Minister, Mónica García.

