"I'm Open to Love. If I Fall in Love on 'First Dates', What Better Place?" She joins the 'dating show' hosted by Carlos Sobera on Cuatro as the new waitress. "It's the most real show on TV," she says.

J. Moreno Madrid Tuesday, 28 October 2025, 00:25 Comenta Share

The most romantic restaurant on the small screen is expanding its staff. International model and Miss Málaga 2011, Lidia Santos (Benalmádena, 33), joins as the new waitress on 'First Dates', the Cuatro dating show hosted by Carlos Sobera every night. "Everyone asks me that question: 'Do these people really look for love?' I look at them and say it's the most real show you'll find on television," she states.

-How did you come to 'First Dates'?

-It was a casting that came to me, proposed by my agent. I've been following 'First Dates' since it started almost ten years ago, and I saw myself on the show. I think it's a spontaneous and super fun format. I was working as a model and was offered the casting, which I attended because I happened to be in Madrid. A week later, they called to congratulate me and tell me I was in the show.

-In castings, they sometimes look for a specific profile. What did you do in this process?

-It was a bit blind. I arrived here, not knowing what I was going to do, what they were going to propose, what they were going to ask. So, it was a bit of 'I come and that's it'. I arrived and did a little act simulating what my job would be on the show. I was nervous, I won't lie. It was the first time I worked doing this, I had never worked as a waitress either. I didn't know if I was going to pick up a tray and drop everything or a plate. I've now adapted with the team.

Personal "Unfortunately, I've experienced a toxic relationship and jealousy, which I can't stand"

-Is this your first time on TV?

-I had participated in 'Survivors' in 2019. And well, also, as Miss, I was taken to many interviews. In the past, I also hosted some beauty pageants, but daily TV like now, nothing.

-How are you going to handle the increased media exposure now?

-Well, mostly happy and grateful. In the end, the people who follow and support you are the ones who help you keep moving forward, keep growing. For me, it's an honour to be on this show.

-What has surprised you the most behind the scenes?

-The dedication and effort of the team. How they are on top of everything. It's incredible because, in the end, there are many things. Even for me, handling one or two tables, things slip by. And they, from above, how they control everything, how they consider us, the delicacy with which they make the show… There's a lot of effort and dedication behind it.

'First Dates' "The person who comes to the show acts as they wish, they are not told anything and are free"

-Have your close ones asked if the show is real?

-Everyone asks me that question. 'Do these people really look for love?' they say. I look at them and say it's the most real show you'll find on television. The person who comes acts as they wish, they are not told anything. They are free to do what they want.

-How would you define yourself in love?

-I am a very romantic person, always have been. I'm very much the type to see someone and if I like them, I say: 'I've fallen in love'. Sometimes it's not so good because I'm very intense. And sometimes what starts very intensely ends very soon too, but yes, I could fall in love on a first date. I look at the whole picture, I'm not a superficial person. Obviously, the physical is what catches the eye, but I don't have a defined profile. I'm very much about energies. If I like the person's energy, that's what makes me fall in love.

-And what are your 'red flags'?

-Unfortunately, I've experienced a toxic relationship and jealousy… I can't stand jealousy. I think in the end, when you're with someone, you have to trust. A little jealousy isn't bad, but when it affects your way of dressing, going out, the people you're with… I don't allow that.

-Would you look for love on 'First Dates'?

-Now I'm willing to fall in love. I'm open to love. If I fall in love on 'First Dates', I'd be happy. What better place?

-After seeing so many dates on the show, what advice would you give?

-I think you shouldn't overact. In the end, a person has to be natural, has to be who you are. Because whoever wants you and who will be with you… you can pretend a role on the first date, the second or the third, but in the end, your personality will come out. So, you have to be authentic.

-Have you had any dates you wanted to escape from?

-I've had many dates, I won't lie, especially through Instagram. But I haven't had any unpleasant surprises. I've always been treated very well. Once, though, I wrote to a friend and said: 'please, call me and say your boyfriend has left you', because I couldn't take it anymore (laughs). It was a person who only talked about themselves, didn't let me speak. I left, and he didn't even notice.

"I want to train in TV"

Television "I've realised that, besides fashion, this world is also one of my passions"

-Are you coming to TV to stay?

-I hope so. I want to train because, in the end, this is the first time I'm doing it. In November, I start a course, and I'd like to continue training. I've realised that, apart from fashion, this world is also one of my passions. I'm enjoying it a lot.

-What made you return to TV six years after 'Survivors'?

-After 'Survivors', I dedicated myself to my work, fashion. I've been working as a model since I was 15. I've been travelling a lot and working abroad. It's wonderful, but it also tires you not having a routine, not knowing where you'll be next month. I wanted to change my life, and just then, this call came, this casting, and it changed everything. I'm very happy.

-Would you return to 'Survivors' now that there's an 'All Star' edition?

-Yes, why not? It was a very good experience, I enjoyed it a lot, although I was very hungry and got bitten by many mosquitoes. It's tough, but it's real. They give us just enough not to faint before a challenge.

-Can you imagine hosting 'Survivors' one day?

-Honestly, it would be a dream come true. I'd love it because I'm very much an amazon, very wild. It would suit me, pardon the expression, but it would be cool.