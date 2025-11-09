"I Only Share the Name with Don Juan" In 'Love and Sex in Spain Told for Sceptics', he writes the sexual chronicle of our country from prehistory to the present day.

A prolific author, Juan Eslava Galán has illuminated historical episodes by blending deep historical knowledge with engaging anecdotes. In 'Love and Sex in Spain Told for Sceptics' (Planeta), he delves into the sexual history of our nation, exploring the intimate lives of people from all social classes with humour and a touch of provocation. Eslava Galán discusses pleasure, power, religion, misogyny, and repression without filters.

-Unfortunately, young men, especially from my generation, have always skipped the foreplay, heading straight to the main course. This issue stems from a lack of sexual education.

-Yes, but readers told me I focused too much on the aristocracy and nobility, neglecting the common people's sexuality. I argue that those who leave historical traces are usually the powerful, not the unfortunate. However, this book also addresses the sexuality of the lower classes.

-Because we have an inevitable voyeuristic streak. Sex is not only enjoyable to engage in but also to observe, as it is a learning experience.

-That varies over time. There have been periods of absolute freedom: in prehistory, sex had no restrictions. Unfortunately, culture has since imposed many limitations, such as the institution of marriage, which arose to ensure that men take responsibility for their offspring. This has significantly influenced sexual behaviour.

-Indeed. The Church inherited the Roman Empire's legacy, which was sexually liberal in its later years. However, due to St. Paul's personal issues and St. Augustine's repentance, viewing original sin as the sin of sex, the Church became opposed to sex. This ecclesiastical tradition, which includes prohibiting priests from marrying, has persisted.

-It's curious: women in Roman times were the first to support the Church, yet it has persecuted them, even questioning their souls' existence in some councils. The Church has been an adversary of women and remains so, as it still does not allow female priests. This is its major unresolved issue.

-Because prostitution was deeply rooted in our tradition: in past generations, visiting prostitutes was socially accepted. I don't think there's much difference between the consumption of prostitution in some liberal European countries and ours, but the tendency persists.

-Today, we might point to famous singers or politicians. Singers have an advantage as they can engage with fans altruistically. As for politicians, we see some sinister figures paying for sex, even with public funds.

-No, I'm afraid I only share the name with Don Juan (laughs). Being bald and chubby hasn't helped me be seductive. I've been unproductive in that regard.

-Let's say I've had to channel my energies into writing.

-Well, every exaggeration contains a grain of truth. Since women have fortunately joined the courtship, it's no longer just men who pursue women; women now also pursue men they fancy. This change has confused men, who are not used to such behaviour, and it frightens them.

-Despite that, they are scared. It's the lack of habit.