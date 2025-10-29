Omoda 4 Ultra: Enhanced Features, Connectivity, and a Large Rear Spoiler

N. S. Wednesday, 29 October 2025, 12:05 Comenta Share

Omoda has unveiled the most high-performance version of the Omoda 4, dubbed Ultra. Based on the "Cyber Mecha" design language, this new SUV introduces advancements in aerodynamics, materials, and connectivity, offering young drivers a proposition that combines aesthetics, innovation, and excitement. With this launch, the brand takes a further step in its global strategy focused on co-creation, personalization, and the integration of technology into everyday life.

The vehicle introduces a new generation of artificial intelligence applied to automobiles, with systems capable of naturally communicating with the driver, personalizing functions, and adapting to their habits. It retains the geometric lines characteristic of the original model but elevates its identity to a new level with a lower and more aggressive stance. Its front splitter and large rear spoiler—the largest in its class—form an optimized aerodynamic package after nearly 300 wind tunnel tests, improving airflow and high-speed stability. The carbon fiber-style mirrors and the exclusive Ultra Yellow color, a metallic shade with a silver touch that shines and changes under light like living energy, complete a sporty, sharp, and youthful image.

Ampliar Omoda 4 Ultra P.F.

As revealed at the official launch in China, the model is powered by a next-generation hybrid system that combines a thermal engine with high-performance electric propulsion. Its Performance mode unlocks the vehicle's full potential, achieving acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 7 seconds and a top speed of 179 km/h. Developed in collaboration with European engineers, the chassis offers an optimal balance between precision, stability, and driving excitement, with an independent suspension that enhances cornering response and comfort on any surface.

Inside, the Omoda 4 Ultra introduces the Super Easy OS system, integrating an artificial intelligence assistant capable of planning routes, responding in natural language, and anticipating user needs. Its Super Easy Pilot function incorporates the most advanced sensors in its segment, capable of recognizing over 18 parking scenarios and managing 16 level 2 driving assistance functions for a smoother and safer experience. Additionally, the vehicle offers a space designed for digital entertainment, with an interactive interface, total connectivity, and compatibility with virtual reality experiences and video games, solidifying its profile as a true digital hub on wheels. These specifications may change to adapt to the European market.