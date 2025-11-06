La Nucía begins allocation of its first twelve municipal homes for young people The Town Hall launches the first competition within the 200 VPO plan to facilitate housing access for those under 35 and single-parent families

Nicolás Van Looy Benidorm Thursday, 6 November 2025, 14:30 Comenta Share

La Nucía Town Hall has taken the first step in its ambitious public housing plan by presenting the terms for the allocation competition of the first twelve municipal Officially Protected Homes (VPO), aimed at young people under 35 and single-parent families.

Mayor Bernabé Cano and Urban Planning Councillor Sergio Villalba presented the details of the process this morning, which will officially open following its publication in the Official Gazette of the Province of Alicante (BOP). The homes, located at carrer Serra Grossa nº8 (La Colina development), will have allocation prices ranging from 166,934 to 222,430 euros, depending on the size and number of rooms.

These first twelve homes are part of the 200 VPO project that La Nucía Town Hall plans to develop during the current legislature. The main objective, according to Cano, is to facilitate housing access for the residents of La Nucía, especially the younger ones, "who are finding it increasingly difficult to become independent or acquire their first home."

The council hopes that this programme, funded with municipal resources and regional support, will become a real solution for new generations and the most vulnerable groups, while also generating local employment during its construction.

Access requirements and conditions

To be eligible for one of these homes, applicants must have been registered in La Nucía for at least the last two years and be under 35 at the time of application. Single-parent families and those with elderly dependents will also be eligible.

Additionally, the home must be used as a habitual and permanent residence for a minimum period of 10 years, thus preventing its use for speculative or investment purposes.

The allocation process will be based on a scoring system that evaluates various social and economic criteria. The economic capacity of the household will account for up to 40 points, while the length of time registered in the municipal census will add up to 30 points. Special vulnerability situations, such as single parenthood or disability, can also contribute up to 30 additional points.

In the event of a tie between several applicants, the registration date of the application will be prioritised. Successful applicants will have two months from notification to make the corresponding payment.

The twelve municipal homes will be distributed in terraced houses with two and three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and sizes ranging from 90 to 125 square metres. They are located in a quiet residential area, with a communal pool and panoramic views of the bay of Altea, Benidorm, and Calpe.

The final price will vary according to size and features: eight homes will cost between 166,934 and 166,994 euros, two will reach 174,674 euros, and the two largest will be allocated for 221,164 and 222,430 euros respectively.

The Town Hall highlights that this programme is just the beginning of a long-term strategy aimed at strengthening social cohesion, promoting family stability, and retaining young talent in the municipality. "We want young people to stay in La Nucía and build their life projects here," Cano stated.

The application submission period will begin after the publication of the terms in the BOP and can be consulted in advance on the municipal electronic headquarters, where the forms and detailed requirements will also be available.