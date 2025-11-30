Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The company celebrates 45 years since its arrival in Spain Northgate

Northgate Surpasses 75,000 Vehicles in Its Leasing Fleet

Juan Roig Valor

Sunday, 30 November 2025, 09:05

Comenta

Northgate has exceeded 75,000 vehicles in its fleet in Spain, a milestone the company views as a significant achievement in its expansion strategy, arriving two years after surpassing 60,000 units. This increase is supported by a 9% growth in registrations compared to the same period in 2024.

The record coincides with the 45th anniversary of the leasing company in Spain, where it has established a network of 36 centres with its own workshops and over 3,000 partner workshops, employing more than 1,400 professionals.

This infrastructure supports a model focused on service flexibility, primarily aimed at professional clients: 70% of the fleet consists of commercial vehicles, although the offering also includes cars and SUVs for businesses, freelancers, and individuals.

Northgate asserts that the diversification of services and the ability to adapt to each client's needs have been key to consolidating its position in a market seeking greater efficiency and cost control.

In addition to flexible leasing, the company operates specific divisions such as Northgate Workshops—open to both its own and third-party vehicles—and two used vehicle sales channels, Northgate Occasion and Northgate Trade. This is complemented by Northgate Data, a telemetry solution that allows for fleet analysis and optimisation.

In the realm of energy transition, the company was among the first to introduce electric vehicles in flexible leasing, a modality that allows access without commitment. It also offers services related to electrification, such as the management of charging points and advice for integrating these vehicles into corporate fleets.

The CEO, Jorge Alarcón, highlighted during the anniversary celebration that having a broad and adaptable fleet has been crucial in reaching this volume.

Meanwhile, the Commercial and Marketing Director, Eduardo González de la Rocha, emphasised that the accumulated growth in fleet, infrastructure, and services summarises the company's evolution over these four and a half decades.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La lluvia llega a la provincia este domingo y amenaza la Maratón Elche-Alicante
  2. 2 Alicante se queda sin mesas para Navidad
  3. 3 Así emerge la Ciudad de la Justicia de Alicante: un imponente palacio de cristal que ya impresiona
  4. 4 El mapa definitivo de la Navidad en Alicante: recorrido por luces, puntos de atracciones, rutas de Belenes y planes por la ciudad
  5. 5 Muere el expresidente de la Generalitat Valenciana José Luis Olivas
  6. 6 El Hércules de Beto quiere romper en Tarragona su maleficio como visitante
  7. 7 Cortes de tráfico y desvíos por la primera Maratón Elche%u2013Alicante: esto es lo que debes saber
  8. 8 Reabren al tráfico los cuatro carriles de la ronda del castillo de Alicante por Navidad
  9. 9 Sant Jordiet, el pasado fester del nuevo síndic popular en Les Corts
  10. 10 La industria alicantina dispara sus exportaciones a China, Argelia y Polonia

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Northgate Surpasses 75,000 Vehicles in Its Leasing Fleet

Northgate Surpasses 75,000 Vehicles in Its Leasing Fleet