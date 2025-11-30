Northgate Surpasses 75,000 Vehicles in Its Leasing Fleet

Juan Roig Valor Sunday, 30 November 2025, 09:05 Comenta Share

Northgate has exceeded 75,000 vehicles in its fleet in Spain, a milestone the company views as a significant achievement in its expansion strategy, arriving two years after surpassing 60,000 units. This increase is supported by a 9% growth in registrations compared to the same period in 2024.

The record coincides with the 45th anniversary of the leasing company in Spain, where it has established a network of 36 centres with its own workshops and over 3,000 partner workshops, employing more than 1,400 professionals.

This infrastructure supports a model focused on service flexibility, primarily aimed at professional clients: 70% of the fleet consists of commercial vehicles, although the offering also includes cars and SUVs for businesses, freelancers, and individuals.

Northgate asserts that the diversification of services and the ability to adapt to each client's needs have been key to consolidating its position in a market seeking greater efficiency and cost control.

In addition to flexible leasing, the company operates specific divisions such as Northgate Workshops—open to both its own and third-party vehicles—and two used vehicle sales channels, Northgate Occasion and Northgate Trade. This is complemented by Northgate Data, a telemetry solution that allows for fleet analysis and optimisation.

In the realm of energy transition, the company was among the first to introduce electric vehicles in flexible leasing, a modality that allows access without commitment. It also offers services related to electrification, such as the management of charging points and advice for integrating these vehicles into corporate fleets.

The CEO, Jorge Alarcón, highlighted during the anniversary celebration that having a broad and adaptable fleet has been crucial in reaching this volume.

Meanwhile, the Commercial and Marketing Director, Eduardo González de la Rocha, emphasised that the accumulated growth in fleet, infrastructure, and services summarises the company's evolution over these four and a half decades.