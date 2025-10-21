Nissan Offers Free Charging Kilometres to Electric Car Buyers

Canal Motor Tuesday, 21 October 2025, 15:50 Comenta Share

Nissan and Acciona Energía have signed a collaboration agreement to promote electric mobility in Spain, offering free charging to new buyers of Nissan electric vehicles at the energy company's charging points network.

The promotion is available to all customers purchasing a Nissan Ariya, the new Nissan Micra, or the new Nissan Leaf from October 1st. Customers can enjoy this benefit until September 30th, 2026.

The agreement limits the benefit to a maximum of 5,000 kWh free per vehicle, equivalent to an average of over 30,000 kilometres of range, depending on the model.

Christian Costaganna, Managing Director of Nissan Iberia, highlighted that thanks to this new agreement and others already signed, Nissan can offer buyers of its electric models more than 40,000 kilometres in free charging. This offer is part of Nissan's "Go Electric" programme, which also includes the advance of the MOVES Plan, free installation of the charging point, the possibility to change the vehicle if the customer is not convinced, and a 10-year warranty.

The charges will be managed through the official Nissan Charge app. Customers can easily locate Acciona Energía points using the "Acciona recharge" identifier. The promotion is valid across the entire Acciona Energía network, which includes ultra-fast, fast, semi-fast, and regular charging points.

The process is simple: the customer will receive a code at the dealership when purchasing the vehicle, which must be redeemed in the Nissan Charge app to activate the benefit.

Strategic Alliance to Boost Clean Mobility This collaboration strengthens Nissan's new business plan, Re:Nissan, which aims to use strategic alliances to drive the company's growth and transformation. Acciona Energía, in turn, consolidates its role in the development of charging infrastructure in Spain, where it already manages over 5,000 own and third-party points.