Nigeria Accuses Republic of Congo of Witchcraft to Eliminate Them from World Cup The 'Green Eagles' lost in penalties, and the coach accused the Congolese of foul play, who have advanced to the playoffs.

Javier Varela Monday, 17 November 2025, 12:00 Comenta Share

Controversy surrounds the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Nigeria's elimination by the Democratic Republic of Congo has led to accusations blending sports and superstition. After losing all chances of qualifying for next year's World Cup following a penalty shootout defeat in Rabat, Nigerian coach Éric Chelle publicly accused the opposing technical staff of using "witchcraft" to influence the penalty shootout.

The match, which ended 1-1 after 90 minutes of regulation time plus 30 minutes of extra time, left Nigeria without a World Cup ticket. Frank Onyeka opened the scoring at the start of the match, but Meschack Elia equalised for DR Congo before halftime. The injury to Victor Osimhen - Nigeria's star player - in the second half weakened the 'Super Eagles', who were unable to score. The qualification would be decided from the penalty spot, where the controversy began.

The Congolese, seeking their second World Cup appearance after participating as Zaire in 1974, made a striking move just before the shootout began. Goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi was replaced by Timothy Fayulu, a penalty-saving specialist, and the strategy worked. Even so, the 'Leopards' started poorly, missing two of their first three attempts. Nigeria, however, failed to capitalise on the advantage: Bassey, Simon, and Ajayi squandered their chances.

The outcome was sealed by captain Chancel Mbemba, who converted the decisive penalty for a 3-4 victory, sparking Congolese euphoria as they secured a spot in the intercontinental playoff to be held in March. However, while their rivals celebrated, the Nigerian coach approached the Congolese bench, confronting several members of the technical staff. The tension was such that even his assistants had to restrain him to prevent the altercation from escalating.

Minutes later, the Nigerian coach offered a surprising explanation: "Throughout the penalty shootout, the Congo goalkeeper did some witchcraft. Every time they were about to take a penalty. That's why I was nervous," he declared to the microphones. Chelle claimed to have seen a member of the rival staff repeatedly shaking a bottle with a "mysterious" liquid, suggesting it was a ritual intended to influence the shots. "I see something, you know... I don't know if it's water or something," he insisted.

From the Congolese side, the reaction was one of absolute indifference. Coach Sébastien Desabre downplayed the incident and dismissed any accusations of unsportsmanlike conduct. Other team representatives assured that there was nothing out of the ordinary.

Second Consecutive World Cup Absence

The defeat marks a historic blow for Nigeria, who for the first time since 1994 have missed two consecutive World Cups. The country, a football powerhouse in Africa and a regular at major international events, is once again out of the tournament, sparking intense internal debate.

Chelle's statements have also sparked controversy over the role of traditional beliefs in African sports. On social media, some fans see his words as a mere excuse for the defeat, while others acknowledge that these rituals - real or imagined - are part of the cultural imagination of the countries. The use of the term "witchcraft" has also drawn criticism for its implications in those countries.

While Nigeria ponders its future and digests another painful elimination, DR Congo celebrates a monumental achievement. Half a century after their only World Cup appearance, the 'Leopards' are closer than ever to returning to football's biggest stage, with or without supernatural elements along the way.