Eighth Blood Donation Marathon at Alicante's Main Theatre. TA

Nearly 300 Blood Donations at the Eighth Marathon Held at Alicante's Main Theatre

Donors Entered a Raffle for Musical Tickets

Pau Sellés

Alicante

Tuesday, 28 October 2025, 11:55

On Monday, Alicante's Main Theatre hosted a significant event of solidarity. A total of 275 individuals participated in the Eighth Blood Donation Marathon held at this iconic venue. The event was themed "Join the movement that saves lives."

Dr. Mabel Ortiz de Salazar, head of the CTCV Service in Alicante, expressed her satisfaction with the event's warm reception: "Once again, Alicante has responded with enthusiasm and solidarity. Thank you to everyone who joined this life-saving movement."

She also emphasized that "everyone who came to donate helped increase the blood reserves necessary to ensure transfusions for patients in need."

Eighth Blood Donation Marathon at Alicante's Main Theatre. TA

The theatre's director, María Dolores Padilla Olba, highlighted that "It is a pride that the Main Theatre can continue to be a meeting point for solidarity and life."

The marathon also welcomed the visit of Cristina Cutanda and Nayma Beldjilali, councillors for Health and Culture, who, besides donating blood, encouraged the public to visit the Main Theatre and "join the movement that saves lives."

The CTCV especially thanked the collaboration of the Alicante City Council, Vicente Seva —director of the Alicante Film Festival and creator of the promotional spot—, Cines Kinépolis Plaza Mar 2 for their support in promotion, and the Association of Market Traders in Alicante, as well as all media outlets that helped in spreading the event.

During the event, donors participated in a raffle for tickets to the musical "El Crédito. El Musical" and vouchers for use in municipal markets, as a token of appreciation for their altruistic gesture.

