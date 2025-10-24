The National Police dismantles a smokers' association in Dénia used as a front to sell marijuana and hashish A total of five people have been arrested, with the association's president still pending arrest as he was out of the country at the time of the raid. They indiscriminately supplied the substance for consumption both inside and outside.

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Friday, 24 October 2025, 11:25 Comenta Share

The National Police have once again taken action against a cannabis association in Dénia. This marks the fourth association shut down for drug sales this year. During the operation, officers arrested five individuals aged between 23 and 42, including the association's secretary and treasurer. The arrest of the president is still pending, as he was out of the country during the police operation.

The investigation began after the security forces became aware of the association's existence, where drugs were allegedly being supplied illegally and repeatedly over time. According to police sources, initial inquiries focused on verifying the ownership of the premises and its managers, as well as the necessary permits. Officers discovered it was established as a "smokers' association."

Ampliar PN

Additionally, the police conducted surveillance around the premises to monitor the flow of people entering and determine whether they were members or merely buyers of the substance to take it out of the association. They confirmed it was a location frequently visited by young individuals.

Further investigative efforts continued from February to early September, revealing that not only was marijuana, which was permitted for consumption inside the premises, being sold, but there were also suspicions of hashish being traded.

Ampliar PN

Regarding those responsible for the illicit business, alongside the president, secretary, and treasurer of the association, three other individuals were identified who spent long periods inside and around the premises, performing "surveillance" duties to warn of police presence. Once all evidence was gathered, a search and seizure operation was conducted after being authorized by a judicial warrant.

As a result of the search, 418.23 grams of marijuana, 38 grams of hashish, 23 joints, and 155 euros in cash were seized, and five of the six individuals under investigation were arrested, including the secretary and treasurer. The arrest of the association's president is still pending as he was out of the country at the time of the intervention.

The five detainees are accused of alleged drug trafficking and membership in a criminal group. This is the fourth police operation against such businesses in Dénia this year.