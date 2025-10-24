Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Drugs in the cannabis association. PN

The National Police dismantles a smokers' association in Dénia used as a front to sell marijuana and hashish

A total of five people have been arrested, with the association's president still pending arrest as he was out of the country at the time of the raid. They indiscriminately supplied the substance for consumption both inside and outside.

Óscar Bartual Bardisa

Alicante

Friday, 24 October 2025, 11:25

Comenta

The National Police have once again taken action against a cannabis association in Dénia. This marks the fourth association shut down for drug sales this year. During the operation, officers arrested five individuals aged between 23 and 42, including the association's secretary and treasurer. The arrest of the president is still pending, as he was out of the country during the police operation.

The investigation began after the security forces became aware of the association's existence, where drugs were allegedly being supplied illegally and repeatedly over time. According to police sources, initial inquiries focused on verifying the ownership of the premises and its managers, as well as the necessary permits. Officers discovered it was established as a "smokers' association."

PN

Additionally, the police conducted surveillance around the premises to monitor the flow of people entering and determine whether they were members or merely buyers of the substance to take it out of the association. They confirmed it was a location frequently visited by young individuals.

Further investigative efforts continued from February to early September, revealing that not only was marijuana, which was permitted for consumption inside the premises, being sold, but there were also suspicions of hashish being traded.

PN

Regarding those responsible for the illicit business, alongside the president, secretary, and treasurer of the association, three other individuals were identified who spent long periods inside and around the premises, performing "surveillance" duties to warn of police presence. Once all evidence was gathered, a search and seizure operation was conducted after being authorized by a judicial warrant.

As a result of the search, 418.23 grams of marijuana, 38 grams of hashish, 23 joints, and 155 euros in cash were seized, and five of the six individuals under investigation were arrested, including the secretary and treasurer. The arrest of the association's president is still pending as he was out of the country at the time of the intervention.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

The five detainees are accused of alleged drug trafficking and membership in a criminal group. This is the fourth police operation against such businesses in Dénia this year.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Derriban el edificio del antiguo Sfera de Maisonnave para levantar un nuevo gigante comercial en Alicante
  2. 2 Alicante no encuentra policías para cubrir la maratón del 30 de noviembre
  3. 3 La ruta de las fiestas de Halloween en Alicante
  4. 4 Ortiz le ofrece a Soldevila seguir en el Hércules hasta 2029
  5. 5 Exhuman los restos del médico Pedro Herrero, que reposarán en la Concatedral de San Nicolás de Alicante
  6. 6 Así será el edificio Maisonnave 22, la nueva catedral del comercio urbano de Alicante
  7. 7 Galvañ, el «herculano a muerte» que ha venido para quedarse
  8. 8 Estos son los municipios de Alicante en alerta amarilla por fuertes vientos
  9. 9 El Manchester City y su afición se vuelcan con la familia del aficionado fallecido en Benidorm antes del partido frente al Villarreal
  10. 10 Caída de árboles por las fuertes rachas de viento en el norte de Alicante que obligan a cerrar castillos y parques

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante The National Police dismantles a smokers' association in Dénia used as a front to sell marijuana and hashish

The National Police dismantles a smokers&#039; association in Dénia used as a front to sell marijuana and hashish