The MUTESAC Dedicates Its Day to Generational Portraits with 'Chaos' and 'From Fandom to Trolling' Las Cigarreras and the Arniches host two plays reflecting millennial and Generation Z perspectives through contemporary theatre

Ismael Martinez Monday, 10 November 2025, 11:56

La 33rd Showcase of Spanish Theatre by Contemporary Authors Guillermo Heras (MUTESAC) dedicates Tuesday, November 11, to generational portraits, one of the six thematic axes of its program. At 19:00, the Black Box of Las Cigarreras will host 'Chaos', a text by Juli Disla for Teatre de l'Abast, addressing the millennial experience; and at 21:30, the Arniches Theatre will present 'From Fandom to Trolling. A Satire of Blah, Blah, Blah', written and directed by Berta Prieto in a production by Sala Beckett, focusing on Generation Z and the impact of social media.

Both proposals are part of the generational portraits block, exploring, on one hand, the search for identity and belonging in the millennial world ('Chaos'), and on the other, the digital culture, fan communities, and constant exposure of Generation Z ('From Fandom to Trolling. A Satire of Blah, Blah, Blah'). With this day, the Showcase reinforces its commitment to reflecting the scenic and emotional languages of contemporary youth.

The program of this edition is structured around six thematic axes that dialogue with current reality: the city as a transformative space; generational portraits; old age as a collective challenge; death linked to mental health; the violence that women face; and works that experiment with the fantastic, poetry, or the perception of time. This structure allows for a journey through different aesthetics, languages, and sensitivities, united by a common thread: living authorship that engages with the present.

The artistic director of the Showcase, Roberto García, explained that "we wanted the audience to recognize today's conflicts on stage and, at the same time, discover languages that question them." He adds: "Hence these six axes: from the city we inhabit to generational portraits, through old age, mental health, and violence against women, without forgetting the pieces that experiment with form. These are works in the raw, turning contemporary experience (its wounds and intuitions) into theatre: metaphor, fiction, poetry, and, when necessary, denunciation."

The opening weekend of the MUTESAC concluded with great success among the public and critics, according to the organization. The double performance of 'Slow Days', by National Dramatic Literature Award winner Lola Blasco, marked a high-level start; while the Professional Days brought together industry representatives to discuss training, authorship, and the new challenges of contemporary theatre.

The program will continue throughout the week with titles such as 'Jump or Fall', 'Giraffes Sleep Standing', 'Golden Fox', 'Ubasute', or the multi-award-winning 'The Day of the Watusi', which will close on Saturday 15 at the Principal Theatre of Alicante.