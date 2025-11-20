Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente El Supremo condena al fiscal general del Estado por revelación de secretos
Jaume Munar celebrates his victory over Czech Jiri Lehecka. AFP

Munar Keeps Spain's Hopes Alive

The Balearic player surprises Lehecka and hands the doubles team Granollers-Martínez the keys to the semifinals

Enric Gardiner

Thursday, 20 November 2025, 14:00

Comenta

Jaume Munar donned the hero's mantle for Spain this Thursday. The Balearic player, who had never won an individual match in the Davis Cup, defeated the favourite Jiri Lehecka (6-3, 6-4) and kept Spain's hopes alive, leaving the doubles to decide their fate in the semifinals.

Munar was crucial in getting Spain to this final stage, having won doubles matches alongside Pedro Martínez against Switzerland and Denmark, but he had yet to make his mark in singles. And what a way to do it. With Spain one loss away from elimination, the Mallorcan rose to the occasion to subdue Lehecka, ranked 17th, and give Spain a chance to reach the semifinals.

Despite the Czech's favouritism, Munar outplayed him from the baseline, striking the perfect balance between risk and control. Lehecka failed to deliver the powerful serves, falling short of the twenty aces his teammate Jakub Mensik had achieved just minutes earlier.

These nerves on serve, combined with an inability to threaten on return, allowed Munar to grow in confidence and secure a comfortable victory. He claimed the first set thanks to a break achieved by a double fault from the Czech and took the second with remarkable composure. He broke in the first game, handled the only two break points he faced throughout the match, and closed it out with a steady hand. He fired two aces in the final game to send a message to Tomas Berdych's team: Spain does not give up.

Following that victory, it was up to Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martínez to try and complete the feat. Opposing them were Tomas Machac and Adam Pavlasek, who have only played eight matches as a pair, the last being at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Casa de Papá Noel de Alicante ya tiene fecha de apertura: cita previa y ubicación
  2. 2 Deudas, extorsiones y palizas: el narcopiso de Villena donde la cocaína se vendía a crédito
  3. 3 TodoAlicante ensalza el valor de la provincia con los Premios Alicantinos 2025
  4. 4 Vox da por «perdidos» barrios enteros de Alicante por la inseguridad
  5. 5 Torrecilla dice adiós al Hércules entre lágrimas: «Se va un alicantino más»
  6. 6 Juicio en Alicante por una fuga temeraria hasta Mutxamel: droga arrojada por la ventanilla y dos policías locales heridos
  7. 7 Novedades de la Navidad en Alicante: un ángel se muda de barrio y brota otro árbol gigante
  8. 8 TodoAlicante celebra esta noche la gran gala de los Premios Alicantinos 2025
  9. 9 Últimas entradas a la venta para el partido del Elche CF frente al Real Madrid
  10. 10 Alerta por la cuenta atrás para el cierre del Trasvase Tajo-Segura

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Munar Keeps Spain's Hopes Alive

Munar Keeps Spain&#039;s Hopes Alive