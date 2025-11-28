Multiple Car Accident in Biar: A Car in Flames and Several Injured One injured person was attended by the SAMU while others sustained minor injuries

Multiple vehicle accident occurred last Thursday evening in Biar, involving at least four cars and resulting in several injuries. The accident took place shortly before 7:30 PM on the CV-80, at kilometre 6, within the municipal boundaries of this Alicante town.

According to the Alicante Provincial Fire Consortium, the accident originated from a collision between two vehicles, one combustion and the other electric. As a result of the crash, the former overturned and caught fire. The impact also involved two other vehicles, which joined the collision.

The driver of the burning car managed to escape, assisted by other drivers, before the rescue teams arrived. He was later attended by the SAMU for multiple injuries, while others sustained minor injuries.

The operation involved a command unit, two heavy urban pumps, a heavy tanker pump, a rescue van, and included participation from a sergeant, two corporals, and ten firefighters from the Villena and Elda stations.