XR Motos Triumphs in Electric Motorcycle Endurance Race with a Zero

XR Motos secured victory in the Electric Motos Endurance Challenge, outperforming renowned brands such as Stark and other manufacturers, riding a 2016 Zero Motorcycles FXS.

The electric motorcycle endurance race held at the Mir Racing Circuit in Villena (Alicante) was defined by strategy and energy management. The XR Motos team, consisting of Pablo Esparza and Xabier Chivite, completed the race with only two battery changes, finishing with 24% charge remaining in the third and final battery. Efficiency and control were key to their triumph.

In contrast, the Stark team, which led the early stages of the competition, had to make their first battery change seven minutes earlier, losing the chance to complete the race with just two energy swaps. XR Motos' management of the one-hour shifts and power administration ensured a pressure-free victory in the final stages.

"The experience and reliability of the Zero FXS, along with a finely tuned team strategy, were decisive. This 2016 motorcycle has proven to still be at an exceptional level," stated Pablo Esparza at the end of the race.

Meanwhile, Xabier Chivite highlighted the collective effort and precision in planning: "We knew the key was not just to ride fast, but to manage every kilowatt wisely. Every shift, every battery change was timed to the second. It is a pride to demonstrate that with a nearly ten-year-old motorcycle, well-maintained and understood, one can compete and win at the highest level."

The team dedicated this victory to the memory of their teammate José Antonio Camacho, who recently passed away in a motorcycle accident, whose spirit and passion for competition were present throughout the race.