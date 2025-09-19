Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

File image of an ambulance. Miriam Gil

Motorcyclist, 60, Dies in Collision with Lorry in Pego

Emergency services dispatched an air ambulance, which was later stood down as the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

O. Bartual

Alicante

Friday, 19 September 2025, 09:35

Another tragedy has struck the roads of Alicante. A 60-year-old motorcyclist has died in a collision with a lorry in Pego. An ambulance was dispatched to the scene, and an air ambulance was activated, but it was stood down as medical personnel on site could only confirm the motorcyclist's death.

According to the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (Cicu), the fatal incident occurred around 5:30 PM on Thursday on the CV-678 road in the municipality of Pego.

The Cicu received a report of a traffic accident involving a lorry and a motorcycle, prompting the mobilisation of a Basic Life Support unit with a primary care medical team and an air ambulance. The ground team was the first to arrive at the scene.

However, the medical team could only confirm that the 60-year-old motorcyclist had died, leading emergency services to cancel the dispatch of the aircraft.

