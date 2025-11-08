QJ Motor Unveils New Rhino 900 ADV, EQVVS 600 Café Racer, and SRK Range for A2

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO Saturday, 8 November 2025, 13:05 Comenta Share

QJ Motor made an appearance at the 2025 Milan International Motorcycle Show with five new models, expanding its catalogue from two completely different approaches.

Firstly, the major highlight from the Chinese brand is the Rhino 900 ADV, an Adventure bike featuring a 900 cc inline three-cylinder engine, 12 valves, DOHC, and liquid cooling, delivering 119.7 hp at 10,000 rpm and 93 Nm at 8,000 rpm.

It uses a reinforced tubular steel frame, combined with an X-EXO substructure, designed to provide durability on extreme terrains and support luggage for long journeys. It comes in two configurations: Touring Expedition, with integrated panniers; and Sport Adventure, with a compact rear end and sharper geometries. They offer seat heights of 815 mm and 830 mm, 185 mm of ground clearance, and wheels of 19 inches at the front and 17 inches at the rear.

Ampliar QJ Motor EQVVS 600 Café Racer qj motor press

The second novelty is the EQVVS 600 Café Racer, powered by a 561 cc V4 engine, 16 valves, DOHC, and liquid cooling, delivering 69 hp at 10,500 rpm and 53 Nm at 8,000 rpm. It offers a long wheelbase of 1,465 mm and a low centre of gravity. The tyres are 17 inches (120/70 front and 180/55 rear).

The SRK450RS is a supersport driven by a 450 cc parallel-twin engine, 8 valves, DOHC, and liquid cooling, with 47.6 hp at 9,500 rpm and 41 Nm at 8,000 rpm.

The SRK300SA is a sport-naked powered by a 299.1 cc DOHC single-cylinder engine, liquid-cooled, producing 32 hp at 9,000 rpm and 27.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It combines EFI injection and a 6-speed gearbox.

Weighing 144 kg in running order, with a wheelbase of 1,360 mm and a seat height of 785 mm, it is an accessible motorcycle.

The SRK300R1 is an entry-level sport bike notable for its Downforce Aero Design front fairing, directing airflow through side and lower channels. The 785 mm seat height and rear-set footpegs create a racing riding position. Its engine, a 299.1 cc DOHC single-cylinder liquid-cooled, delivers 32.6 hp at 9,000 rpm and 27.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm, equipped with EFI injection. The frame is tubular steel, with 135 mm of ground clearance and 144 kg in running order. Its tyres measure 110/70 R17 at the front and 140/60 R17 at the rear.