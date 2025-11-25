Mother Arrested in Málaga for Attempting to Sell Her Baby Had Tried Before with Another Child The Civil Guard Investigated a Similar Case Involving the Same Mother, Although It Occurred in Another Andalusian Province

Juan Cano Málaga Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 08:45 Comenta Share

The woman accused of selling her baby for 3,000 euros had previously been investigated for attempting the same with another child, according to investigations carried out by the Autonomous Police Unit attached to the Junta de Andalucía.

While investigating the latest case, officers discovered that the woman had already been investigated for similar actions regarding another baby, but not in Málaga, rather in another Spanish province. The investigation was conducted by the Civil Guard.

On this occasion, the situation came to light because the woman gave birth alone at home and called the health services, who went to the residence. The ambulance staff described in their report the severe unsanitary conditions of the property, considering it was to be the home of a newborn.

The intervention led to monitoring by the Junta de Andalucía's Child Services, which included another report by the Costa del Sol Hospital, where the woman was admitted with the baby. Apparently, the mother had expressed her intention to "give her up" due to her inability to care for her, according to sources.

However, the most serious situation was detected in the analyses conducted on the infant. The same sources specified that the newborn tested positive for toxic substances (a narcotic), raising all alarms regarding the mother.

When the case reached the Attached Police Unit, investigators decided to interview the mother to assess the baby's situation and her future family environment. During the conversation, they detected "irregularities and contradictions" that led them to consult the Civil Registry.

To their surprise, the newborn was registered as the daughter of the suspect and a man with whom she apparently had no relationship or kinship, although they lived in the same locality. The line of investigation was clear: to find out why he was listed as the child's father.

Police inquiries revealed that the man and his partner had been trying to become parents for some time and were having difficulties conceiving a child naturally. Apparently, she was an acquaintance of the baby's biological mother.

According to the same sources, the woman stated that she knew the newborn would not be well cared for, and that is why they offered to take care of her. The police investigation revealed that the agreement allegedly involved a payment of 3,000 euros to the mother.

With all the evidence gathered, the police investigated those involved for a suspected crime of document falsification and removed the baby, who is now under the care of the Junta de Andalucía and is in a foster home, "where she receives the necessary care and protection," according to the police statement.