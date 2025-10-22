The Most Striking Failures Detected in Cars Attempting to Pass the MOT

Canal Motor Wednesday, 22 October 2025, 07:30 Comenta Share

Lighting and signalling system defects were the main cause of MOT failures in 2024, accounting for 22.6% of all serious faults detected.

In the past year, 33% of road deaths occurred during periods of low visibility, between 8 PM and 7 AM.

This data, analysed from information published by the Ministry of Industry and Tourism, highlights the critical relationship between visibility and road safety.

To raise awareness about the importance of this system, inspectors from over 400 MOT centres have documented serious and very serious faults, such as completely opaque or broken headlights, showcasing the shocking defects with which some vehicles arrive for inspection.

According to the report by the Spanish Association of Collaborating Entities of the Administration in the Technical Inspection of Vehicles (AECA-ITV), agricultural vehicles (tractors) show the highest percentage of defects in this system, with 51.5% of the total faults detected in this type of vehicle. They are followed by motorcycles, with 33%, and vans and trucks over 3,500 Kg, which rank third with 22.8%.

This issue becomes particularly relevant with the imminent switch to winter time (which will occur on the night of October 25 to 26), as it will get dark earlier. The increased hours of night driving, along with the arrival of weather phenomena such as rain, fog, or snow, heightens the risk on the road.

Ampliar Headlight in poor condition AECA-ITV

Guillermo Magaz, managing director of AECA-ITV, emphasized that the lighting system is a key part of the vehicle's active safety, as it allows drivers to see and be seen, as well as communicate manoeuvres. "A vehicle with a blown bulb or poorly adjusted headlights can cause others not to see it or be dazzled if the headlights are too high," he explained.

Tractors with more faults

Lighting is one of the vehicle's active safety systems, as it helps prevent road accidents by improving visibility conditions when light is scarce or at night.

It is a part of the car that allows drivers to see and be seen by other road users. Additionally, it also serves to establish communication with other vehicles, to know and inform about the manoeuvres to be carried out.

The Association recommends undergoing the MOT up to a month before its expiration date as it allows for planning the appointment in advance and does not alter the maximum validity period of the next inspection. Keeping the MOT up to date is key to improving road safety and environmental protection. Additionally, it avoids exposure to a fine of €200 or €500, depending on the case.