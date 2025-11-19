The Most 'Hidden' Respiratory Disease in Alicante Affecting Smokers Seven out of ten people suffering from COPD are unaware of their condition | Chronic cough, morning expectoration, and shortness of breath are its main symptoms

Healthcare professionals part of the information session held this Wednesday at the Hospital of Sant Joan d'Alacant.

Pau Sellés Alicante Wednesday, 19 November 2025, 16:20 Comenta Share

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, known as COPD, is one of the most underdiagnosed ailments. So much so that seven out of ten people who suffer from it are not diagnosed, which makes it difficult to start treatment in time. This complicates timely treatment initiation.

This Wednesday marks the World Day against this disease, an occasion that the Hospital of Sant Joan d'Alacant has used to raise awareness about its effects. To this end, the hospital has set up an information desk in its lobby, where screenings have been conducted to identify probable cases and refer them for consultation.

"COPD is the great hidden disease. It is very important to diagnose and treat it. Today, we have advances in biological treatments, especially for the eosinophilic profile: we tailor a suit for each patient." Dr. Eusebi Chiner Head of the Pulmonology Service at the Hospital of Sant Joan d'Alacant

"COPD is the great hidden disease. It is very important to diagnose and treat it. Today, we have advances in biological treatments, especially for the eosinophilic profile: we tailor a suit for each patient," explains Dr. Eusebi Chiner, Head of the Pulmonology Service.

The expert also explains that more than 95% of cases are due to smoking or new forms of smoking, such as vaping or electronic devices.

Most Common Symptoms

Among the warning symptoms for which it is recommended to consult a physician are chronic cough (often with sputum); difficulty breathing, especially during exertion; frequent respiratory infections; and a persistent feeling of fatigue or tiredness. "Detecting it early allows us to slow its progression, improve quality of life, and access more personalized and effective treatments," adds Dr. Chiner.

"The usual symptoms of COPD appear from middle age, and as the disease worsens, it becomes more difficult to perform everyday activities due to shortness of breath," explains Dr. María Sanz Almazán, spokesperson for the Spanish Society of General Practitioners and Family Physicians.

"Moreover, these individuals are at higher risk of suffering from other health problems such as lung infections, lung cancer, or heart diseases," explains the specialist, who lists the following recommendations to improve prognosis: quit smoking, engage in physical activity, follow a healthy diet, prevent respiratory infections, and undergo pulmonary rehabilitation.