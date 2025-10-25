More Sporty, Eco-friendly, and Practical Than Ever The new Audi Q3 e-hybrid plug-in hybrid SUV is the only model in its segment eligible for the MOVES III Plan purchase aid of up to 7,000 euros, thanks to its 119-kilometre electric mode range.

Manu Cortés Saturday, 25 October 2025, 09:05

The new Audi Q3 e-hybrid now joins the turbodiesel TDI and petrol TFSI versions in the premium compact SUV range. Its plug-in hybrid propulsion system offers a combined power of 200 kW (272 horsepower), and the high-voltage battery with a gross capacity of 25.7 kWh (almost double that of its predecessor) allows for an electric range of up to 119 km. The ability to use direct current charging at 50 kW power enables the battery to go from 10% to 80% capacity in 26 minutes. Available with the same trim versions as the rest of the range, the price of the Audi Q3 e-hybrid starts from 56,090 euros. The new Q3 e-hybrid features the DGT ZERO label.

The new 1.5-litre four-cylinder TFSI evo2 petrol engine offers a maximum power of 130 kW (177 HP) and a maximum torque of 250 newton-metres, replacing the previous 1.4-litre TFSI, improving power, fuel consumption, and emissions. This unit is combined with a powerful electric motor delivering 85 kW and 330 newton-metres of torque, integrated into the six-speed dual-clutch S tronic automatic transmission. The total system power reaches 200 kW (272 HP), which is an increase of 20 kW compared to its predecessor, with a maximum torque of 400 n-m. The Q3 e-hybrid accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 215 km/h.

Audi has installed a high-voltage battery in the Q3 e-hybrid with a gross capacity of 25.7 kWh (19.7 kWh net), almost double that of its predecessor, maintaining practically identical dimensions thanks to optimised chemistry and the new cell design, which allows for greater energy storage. Located under the rear seats, this new battery allows the Q3 e-hybrid to offer a boot volume of 375 litres, expandable to 1,293 litres when the seats are folded down.

The new propulsion system and larger capacity battery allow the Audi Q3 e-hybrid to travel up to 119 km in electric mode on a single charge, which is about 60 km more than its predecessor and makes Audi's compact SUV the model with the greatest electric range in its segment. Another new feature that extends the versatility of the new Audi Q3 e-hybrid is the ability to recharge the battery using fast charging with direct current at a power of up to 50 kW, which extends the range beyond the city and even allows for comfortable trips with electric propulsion. A battery discharged to 10% can be recharged to 80% in just 26 minutes. The maximum charging power in alternating current now reaches 11 kW, allowing a fully discharged battery to be recharged to 100% of its capacity in 2.5 hours at a domestic wallbox or public charging stations with a three-phase plug.

Except in very low external temperatures, the Audi Q3 e-hybrid always starts in electric mode. Once underway, the main operating programme is "Auto Hybrid", in which the combustion engine and electric motor combine intelligently: electric driving at low speeds, priority for the TFSI petrol engine at higher speeds, or both engines working together to drive the vehicle depending on the driving situation. The driver can prioritise electric propulsion via the specific EV button or by selecting the electric mode. The system can also maintain a constant battery charge level to save enough electric energy for later use, for example, in a low-emission urban area.

When the accelerator pedal is released, the Q3 e-hybrid can coast with the engines off or with the electric motor recovering energy in coasting mode, depending on the situation. The electric motor also takes on deceleration by itself, recovering energy in most braking processes in daily driving, and the wheel's hydraulic brakes only come into action when the brake pedal is pressed harder. The steering wheel paddles allow control of the recovery degree when driving in EV electric mode.

The price of the Audi Q3 SUV e-hybrid starts at 56,090 euros. From the entry-level version, it comes with a complete standard equipment package that includes elements such as 17-inch light alloy wheels, climate control, electric tailgate, virtual cockpit plus, navigation, phone box with wireless charging function for smartphones, the Audi sound system audio equipment with 10 speakers and subwoofer and a power of 260 watts, and a wide range of driver assistance systems. The Advanced version has a surcharge of 1,650 euros and includes additional equipment such as 18-inch wheels with a 5-arm design finished in glossy black, heated front seats, and three-zone automatic comfort climate control.

As a more sporty version, the S line trim adds to the equipment of the Advanced versions the 19-inch Audi Sport wheels and the S line exterior and interior lines. The surcharge for the S line version compared to the Advanced is 2,850 euros. The top-of-the-range Black line versions add to the S line equipment, among other elements, 20-inch wheels, microfibre upholstery with diamond quilting, ambient lighting package, darkened rear windows, black exterior package, and the Comfort Vision package, which includes LED plus headlights with LED rear light clusters and illuminated Audi rings at the rear. The surcharge for the Black line trim is 5,130 euros compared to the S line trim.

Technical Sheet AUDI Q3 e-hybrid Advanced Power 272 horsepower

Speed 215 km/h

0 to 100 6.8 seconds

Traction Front

Combined consumption 1.7 litres

Electric range 119 km

DGT Label ZERO

Length 4.53 m

Width 1.86 m

Height 1.59 m

Boot 375 litres

Price 57,740 euros