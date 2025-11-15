Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Torres EVX P.F.

More Autonomy for the KGM Torres EVX

N.S.

Saturday, 15 November 2025, 11:05

KGM Spain has announced a significant update to its fully electric model, the Torres EVX, which now features a more efficient and higher capacity battery without altering its sale price of 34,500 Euros. Additionally, it boasts the longest warranty in the brand's history, offering 7 years or 150,000 km, and an impressive 10 years or 1,000,000 km for the battery.

The Torres EVX combines the power and versatility of an off-road SUV with the efficiency and advanced technology of a fully electric vehicle, thanks to its permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that delivers 152 kW (207 HP) and a maximum torque of 339 Nm.

Its Blade Battery (BYD) with LFP (lithium iron phosphate) technology now has an increased capacity of 80.6 kWh, maintaining a maximum charging power of 120 kW, allowing it to charge from 10% to 80% in just 30 minutes. This improvement translates to a certified range exceeding 500 km in mixed cycle and 664 km in urban settings.

The interior design of the Torres EVX reflects a perfect blend of technology and comfort, featuring a spacious modern cabin dominated by dual 12.3-inch screens, integrating the instrument panel and infotainment system. The boot capacity is 839 litres, which increases to 1,662 litres with the rear seats fully folded.

Available in two trims, Trend and Life, the Torres EVX includes a high level of equipment from the basic version, such as LED headlights with automatic levelling and LED daytime running lights, steering wheel paddles for regenerative braking control, intelligent adaptive cruise control, and a keyless entry and start system.

In terms of safety, it features eight airbags and a comprehensive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) with up to 19 parameters designed to protect both vehicle occupants and other road users, detecting obstacles, adjusting speed, and correcting trajectories when necessary to avoid collisions.

