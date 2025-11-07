Morbidelli unveils its new trail T502XR and cruiser C652V

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO Friday, 7 November 2025, 16:05 Comenta Share

Morbidelli, the legendary Italian brand acquired by Keeway Group in 2024, showcased its new offerings at EICMA 2025, set to expand its catalogue for the upcoming season. Currently, the Morbidelli range covers a broad selection of over 40 models, from 125cc to 1000cc, encompassing the main product segments. From 2026, two new models will extend its lineup in the Trail and Custom categories.

Morbidelli T502XR

The T502XR is a lightweight Adventure bike with an enduro spirit, representing an evolution of its 500cc platform. It is powered by a 486 cc L-twin engine (90°) with 47.6 HP and a slipper clutch. It features tubeless spoked wheels of 21 inches at the front (90/90R 21) and 18 inches at the rear (140/70R18), fitted with deep-tread CST tyres.

Ampliar Morbidelli T502XR

The suspension system consists of a 41 mm inverted fork with 200 mm travel, and a Pro-link mono-shock rear system with 69 mm wheel travel. The front braking system features a 320 mm floating disc gripped by a J. Juan 4-piston caliper.

The T502XR introduces an electronic throttle allowing for 4 riding modes (Standard, Rainy, Sport, Off-Road). It includes Bosch ABS with the option for full or rear-only disconnection. The T502XR raises the seat height to 860 mm and adjusts the curb weight to 198 kg.

The design boasts a raised front mudguard, robust engine guards, integrated handguards, and an aluminium skid plate.

Its equipment includes a 7-inch TFT screen with connectivity and mirror navigation, heated grips and seat, dual USB (A+C), and backlit switches. It is presented in Heritage Celeste and White colours (evoking the liveries used during the glorious GP championships of the seventies) and will arrive in Europe in the first half of 2026.

Morbidelli C652V

The new flagship of Morbidelli's custom range is called the C652V. Its engine is a 650 cc V-twin, 8-valve, liquid-cooled, delivering 62 Nm at 6,000 rpm, and a power output of 55.7 HP at 7,500 rpm. Its final drive is a toothed belt. The setup is completed with a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch.

Ampliar Morbidelli C652V

The wheelbase measures 1645 mm and its seat height is just 710 mm. Its double-cradle aluminium frame is paired with a 43 mm inverted fork (138 mm travel) and a Pro-link mono shock-absorber rear system (48 mm travel). At the front, it features a dual 300 mm disc system with 2-piston calipers, and at the rear, a 240 mm disc with a 1-piston caliper. The entire system is managed by a dual-channel ABS. It is fitted with 130/70R18 tyres at the front and a massive 200/55R16 at the rear.

The C652V comes standard with a Traction Control System (TCS) and two riding modes. The equipment is completed with an instrument panel that integrates a central digital screen within an analogue sweep tachometer, a removable passenger seat allowing for a "bobber" style conversion, full LED lighting, USB-A port, and an 18.5-litre fuel tank.

Morbidelli confirms that the C652V will soon be a reality on the roads, with its arrival at European dealerships scheduled for the early months of 2026.