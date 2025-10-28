Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Plot where the park-and-ride facility will be constructed. AMC

Monforte del Cid Announces New Park-and-Ride Facility

The plot covers an area of 1,786.35 square metres and has been temporarily and freely ceded by Inframa S.A.

H.M.

Monforte del Cid

Tuesday, 28 October 2025, 16:25

Monforte del Cid Town Hall signed an agreement on Monday, October 27, with the family-owned company Inframa S.A. for the temporary cession of a plot intended for the creation of a new park-and-ride facility, an initiative that will enhance mobility and facilitate parking in a high-demand area.

The plot, located on Avenida de Cuba, at the corner with Miguel Candela Alberola and Músico Don Juan Molina, covers an area of 1,786.35 square metres and has been temporarily and freely ceded by Inframa S.A., a company with close ties to the municipality.

The Town Hall will bear the cost of the adaptation works, valued at 8,750 euros, which include leveling the land, conditioning the plot, and installing public lighting, aiming to ensure safe and functional use of the new park-and-ride facility.

The Mayor of Monforte del Cid highlighted that this project exemplifies how collaboration between the Town Hall and companies can result in tangible improvements that benefit all residents. "Thanks to the goodwill and cooperation of Inframa, we will soon have a new parking space."

With this initiative, the Town Hall continues to advance its sustainable mobility strategy, opting for solutions that facilitate access to the town centre and contribute to improving the quality of life in the municipality.

