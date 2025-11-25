Mëstiza Heats Up the Spanish Grand Prix of Formula 1 The Warm Up Party, featuring Argia and Claudia León, will take place on December 12 at 8:00 PM at Las Ventas

Madrid is gearing up to host the Spanish Grand Prix of Formula 1. The event, scheduled to take place in the Spanish capital from September 11 to 13, 2026, will feature a festive prelude in the Christmas calendar with the Warm Up Party headlined by the duo Mëstiza. On December 12, at Las Ventas, the modernity and Spanish identity of the Spanish Grand Prix of Formula 1 will blend with the flamenco folklore and electronic music of these two Spanish DJs.

This initial warm-up for the September 2026 event will be experienced as a festive afternoon, positioning itself as an alternative to traditional company dinners or Christmas gatherings. The doors of the bullring will open at 7:30 PM, and the party will kick off at 8:00 PM with Argia, who will showcase her elegant house music from 8:00 to 9:30 PM, akin to 'free practice'. Following this, until 11:00 PM, Claudia León will take over with an explosive session marking this unique 'qualifying'. Finally, at 11:00 PM, 'the Grand Prix' will commence with Mëstiza in what promises to be a true electronic music party with Spanish touches where spectacle and Formula 1 will perfectly merge.

Last year, the duo released their first album, 'Quëreles', which became the best-selling album in Spain in its first week. Since then, they have performed at some of the world's most prestigious clubs and have recently been confirmed for the Coachella 2026 lineup. They are currently preparing their second album, 'Spanish Chica', set to be released in the spring of 2026. As a preview, they have just presented 'Campanera', a reinterpretation of the classic copla with the special collaboration of Diana Navarro.

Sponsored by Banco Santander, and after being available exclusively for Fever community users for a few days, tickets for the Warm Up Party are now available to the general public.