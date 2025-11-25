Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The duo Mëstiza is set to heat up the Spanish Grand Prix of Formula 1, which will arrive next year. Fever

Mëstiza Heats Up the Spanish Grand Prix of Formula 1

The Warm Up Party, featuring Argia and Claudia León, will take place on December 12 at 8:00 PM at Las Ventas

R. C.

Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 09:55

Comenta

Madrid is gearing up to host the Spanish Grand Prix of Formula 1. The event, scheduled to take place in the Spanish capital from September 11 to 13, 2026, will feature a festive prelude in the Christmas calendar with the Warm Up Party headlined by the duo Mëstiza. On December 12, at Las Ventas, the modernity and Spanish identity of the Spanish Grand Prix of Formula 1 will blend with the flamenco folklore and electronic music of these two Spanish DJs.

This initial warm-up for the September 2026 event will be experienced as a festive afternoon, positioning itself as an alternative to traditional company dinners or Christmas gatherings. The doors of the bullring will open at 7:30 PM, and the party will kick off at 8:00 PM with Argia, who will showcase her elegant house music from 8:00 to 9:30 PM, akin to 'free practice'. Following this, until 11:00 PM, Claudia León will take over with an explosive session marking this unique 'qualifying'. Finally, at 11:00 PM, 'the Grand Prix' will commence with Mëstiza in what promises to be a true electronic music party with Spanish touches where spectacle and Formula 1 will perfectly merge.

Last year, the duo released their first album, 'Quëreles', which became the best-selling album in Spain in its first week. Since then, they have performed at some of the world's most prestigious clubs and have recently been confirmed for the Coachella 2026 lineup. They are currently preparing their second album, 'Spanish Chica', set to be released in the spring of 2026. As a preview, they have just presented 'Campanera', a reinterpretation of the classic copla with the special collaboration of Diana Navarro.

Sponsored by Banco Santander, and after being available exclusively for Fever community users for a few days, tickets for the Warm Up Party are now available to the general public.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Vientos de 129 kilómetros por hora sacuden un municipio de Alicante horas antes de que la Aemet active la alerta amarilla
  2. 2 La ciudad de Alicante se blinda por la alerta amarilla: cierra los castillos y protege el Belén gigante por riesgo de viento
  3. 3 Rescatan a dos hombres secuestrados en Almoradí tras ser torturados en un descampado
  4. 4 Pederastas, asesinos y capos de la droga: estos son los diez fugitivos más buscados de España
  5. 5 El Hércules se pone manos a la obra con la renovación de Nico
  6. 6 Un nuevo crucero saldrá desde Alicante a partir de abril del 2026
  7. 7 Cuatro líneas del autobús de Alicante cambian sus recorridos por la peatonalización de la plaza del Ayuntamiento
  8. 8 La entrañable atracción que vuelve este año a la feria de Navidad de Alicante y otras novedades
  9. 9 Alicante encadena otros dos nuevos apagones en los barrios con más de seis horas de cortes de luz
  10. 10 Detenido por conducir un camión sin carné ni papeles en El Campello y la empresa se expone a una multa de hasta 100.000 euros

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Mëstiza Heats Up the Spanish Grand Prix of Formula 1

Mëstiza Heats Up the Spanish Grand Prix of Formula 1