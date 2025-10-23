Leo Messi renews with Inter Miami The Argentine footballer has extended his contract with the MLS team until 2028

Leo Messi will play another year at Inter Miami. The Argentine footballer has extended his contract with the MLS team until 2028, as announced by the Florida club a day before the first MLS playoff match against Nashville.

Messi, aged 38, joined Inter Miami in 2023 after playing three seasons at Paris Saint-Germain, which he joined in 2021 after leaving Barcelona.

Beyond the footballing significance, this renewal means that Leo Messi will accompany Inter Miami in their move to their new stadium, scheduled for next year.