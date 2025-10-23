Leo Messi renews with Inter Miami
The Argentine footballer has extended his contract with the MLS team until 2028
C. P. S.
Thursday, 23 October 2025, 17:41
Leo Messi will play another year at Inter Miami. The Argentine footballer has extended his contract with the MLS team until 2028, as announced by the Florida club a day before the first MLS playoff match against Nashville.
Messi, aged 38, joined Inter Miami in 2023 after playing three seasons at Paris Saint-Germain, which he joined in 2021 after leaving Barcelona.
HE’S HOME. pic.twitter.com/AUMJJYR5pF— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) October 23, 2025
Beyond the footballing significance, this renewal means that Leo Messi will accompany Inter Miami in their move to their new stadium, scheduled for next year.