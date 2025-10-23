Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Leo Messi will continue at Inter Miami. Reuters

Leo Messi renews with Inter Miami

The Argentine footballer has extended his contract with the MLS team until 2028

C. P. S.

Thursday, 23 October 2025, 17:41

Comenta

Leo Messi will play another year at Inter Miami. The Argentine footballer has extended his contract with the MLS team until 2028, as announced by the Florida club a day before the first MLS playoff match against Nashville.

Messi, aged 38, joined Inter Miami in 2023 after playing three seasons at Paris Saint-Germain, which he joined in 2021 after leaving Barcelona.

Beyond the footballing significance, this renewal means that Leo Messi will accompany Inter Miami in their move to their new stadium, scheduled for next year.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Derriban el edificio del antiguo Sfera de Maisonnave para levantar un nuevo gigante comercial en Alicante
  2. 2 Un pequeño pueblo de 171 habitantes es el municipio con las rentas más altas de Alicante
  3. 3 El Hércules golea (3-0) en homenaje a Solde y toma impulso
  4. 4 El delicioso negocio que hace Alicante con el antiguo quiosco Peret
  5. 5 El municipio de Alicante en el que disfrutar de la ruta de la tapa este fin de semana
  6. 6 Hasta 64 personas investigadas por la trama de construcción de asentamientos ilegales en las partidas rurales de Alicante
  7. 7 Angustioso rescate en Alicante: un anciano pasa cuatro horas atrapado tras caer por el Benacantil
  8. 8 Nueva duración para las mascletàs de las Hogueras de Alicante y sin sitio aún para los castillos de fuegos
  9. 9 Denuncian la ingesta de alcohol «a plena luz del día» junto parques infantiles de Carolinas y la Bola de Oro de Alicante
  10. 10 Los casos de suicidio entre menores se duplican en dos años en Alicante

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Leo Messi renews with Inter Miami

Leo Messi renews with Inter Miami