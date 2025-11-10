Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Lionel Messi celebrates victory in the Qatar 2022 World Cup final. EFE/Alberto Estevez

Messi's Argentina Sets Camp in Alicante Province

The World Champions to Train at Las Fincas Resort from November 10 to 19 Ahead of Friendly Against Angola

Alejandro Hernández

Alicante

Monday, 10 November 2025, 10:30

Argentina's national football team is returning to the province of Alicante. The three-time world champions will set up camp at Las Fincas Resort in Algorfa for an eight-day training session. According to the Argentine Football Association (AFA), the team will gather on the 10th and remain in the area until the 18th, using this base for training, tactical planning, and player evaluation.

The choice of Spain as the venue is due to the need to facilitate the call-up of the majority of players who play for European clubs, including Messi, as well as those playing outside the continent. Additionally, the province of Alicante has a historical connection with the Argentine team, having hosted training camps and friendly matches in previous years.

The squad will feature prominent players such as Julián Álvarez, Emiliano Martínez, Nicolás Otamendi, Nico González, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Giovani Lo Celso, Lautaro Martínez, and Giuliano Simeone, alongside emerging young talents like Joaquín Panichelli.

The training camp will allow Scaloni to conduct practice sessions ahead of the match against Angola and continue preparing the team for upcoming international commitments.

The presence of the Argentine team in the province of Alicante enhances the region's reputation as an international sports venue and offers local fans the opportunity to connect with one of the world's most prominent football nations.

