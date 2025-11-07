New Mercedes-Benz CLA, Now with Hybrid Version

N. S. Friday, 7 November 2025, 11:35 Comenta Share

After the launch of the electric CLA, Mercedes-Benz introduces the new CLA with hybrid technology. Visually, one of the few distinctive features is the grille. The hybrid CLA features the classic radiator grille with a central star and a chrome star pattern.

At urban cycle speeds and when less than 22 kW is needed, the new hybrid CLA can operate in fully electric mode. The so-called "electric sailing," efficient coasting with the powertrain decoupled, is possible up to a speed of about 100 km/h. A special feature of the engine is its recuperation capability across the 8 speeds, recovering up to 25 kW of energy.

Since the torque output of the combustion engine and the electric motor are combined, maximum torque is available over a wide range of speeds. The new hybrid CLA features a very compact engine and transmission design. The electric motor and its components are integrated into the new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (8F-eDCT), making the entire system efficient and space-saving. A new 48-volt battery with lithium-ion technology and an energy content of up to 1.3 kWh powers the electric motor and is also designed to be small and lightweight.

Ampliar Hybrid CLA P.F.

The new petrol engine, developed by Mercedes-Benz, is a turbocharged four-cylinder unit with a displacement of 1.5 litres, designed for both power and efficiency.

All CLAs are equipped with supercomputers connected to the Mercedes-Benz Intelligent Cloud. This allows for over-the-air updates of all vehicle software, including driver assistance systems. This keeps the CLA up-to-date in the coming years, similar to a smartphone that regularly receives new apps and extended features.

The MBUX Virtual Assistant uses the so-called "multi-agent approach," integrating AI tools from both companies. It selects the best source for each task, even during an ongoing conversation, based on the collective knowledge of the Internet. For the customer, conversing with the MBUX Virtual Assistant is like chatting with a friend. It can provide answers and follow-ups without needing to repeat the context.

The new MBUX Superscreen extends across the entire width of the dashboard. Behind a large glass surface are the 26-centimetre (10.25-inch) driver display, the 35.6-centimetre (14-inch) central display, and the 35.6-centimetre (14-inch) front passenger display. The extensive infotainment offering for the front passenger includes more than 40 apps, video streaming, and direct access to Disney+.

The new steering wheel improves ergonomics and allows for more intuitive handling. Based on numerous customer requests, Mercedes-Benz has reintroduced some touch controls in this hybrid CLA, such as a rocker switch for the limiter and DISTRONIC, as well as a roller for volume control.

The capacitive switch panels are perfectly integrated and provide tactile aids for better orientation. Additionally, some functions have been removed from the control panel for greater clarity and ease of use, making the navigation panel for controlling the driver display significantly larger and, therefore, easier to operate.