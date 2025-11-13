Mercadona to Market 131,000 Tonnes of National Oranges This Year Thanks to collaboration with suppliers from the main production areas, the company will offer oranges from fields in the Valencian Community, Andalusia, Murcia, and Catalonia for 10 months

Todo Alicante Alicante Thursday, 13 November 2025, 12:20 Comenta Share

Mercadona launches the national orange campaign, aiming to market 131,000 tonnes of this citrus fruit during the 2025/26 season. For the current campaign, which has just begun and will extend until next August, the company will market oranges from fields in the Valencian Community, Andalusia, Murcia, and Catalonia, thanks to collaboration with suppliers such as Martinavarro, Bollo, Fontestad, Frutas Tono, Frutinter, Anecoop, Alcafruit, Lasarte, Agronostrum, AM Fresh Spain Citrus, Grupo Llusar Torres, Vicente Giner, and Nufresco.

Specifically in the Valencian Community, Mercadona collaborates with suppliers Martinavarro, Bollo, Fontestad, Frutas Tono, Frutinter, Anecoop, Agronostrum, AM Fresh Spain Citrus, Grupo Llusar Torres, and Vicente Giner. The company plans to purchase 59,000 tonnes of oranges from fields in the Valencian Community.

Ampliar

Mercadona offers national oranges in all its stores in three main formats: loose and in 3 and 5-kilo nets. The introduction of oranges continues the 2025/26 campaign of national origin citrus fruits at Mercadona, which began last October with the arrival of mandarins and lemons from Spanish suppliers. Mercadona's commitment to the Spanish primary sector is "firm" and "prioritizes stable and transparent relationships with its 13 national orange suppliers, who in turn work with more than 2,000 farmers across Spain."

Quality and Origin: Better with Facts

Mercadona's commitment to national oranges reaffirms its dedication to the primary sector and its 'Bosses' (as it internally refers to its customers). Thanks to the work done with its suppliers, the company manages to extend the availability of national oranges until the end of summer, thus promoting the consumption of seasonal and local fruits.

This commitment is part of Mercadona's quality and origin strategy, which promotes the consumption of national products as long as they meet the required quality standards and there is sufficient availability to supply the stores. Currently, 85% of the company's total assortment is of national origin.

Promoting Citrus Consumption for a Balanced Basket

Mercadona promotes the consumption of citrus fruits, as well as freshly squeezed orange juice available in the Fruit and Vegetable section in the usual three packaging formats (250 millilitres, 500 millilitres, and 1 litre). This service, which began to be implemented in 2016 in all the company's stores, is a project developed through joint innovation between Mercadona, the specialist supplier Zumex, and the customers themselves.

Citrus fruits are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, and their consumption helps maintain a balanced diet. Oranges, mandarins, and lemons, among other citrus fruits, are great allies for completing a balanced shopping basket.

Mercadona supports the campaigns of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food within the framework of the #alimentosdespaña strategy and its campaign 'The Richest Country in the World'. Likewise, Mercadona advocates fair commercial practices and has been adhering to the Code of Good Commercial Practices in Food Contracting for years. This voluntary agreement, which marked a further step in promoting fair commercial practices, is part of the Law on Measures to Improve the Functioning of the Food Chain and is promoted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPA) in collaboration with various associations across the agri-food chain in Spain.